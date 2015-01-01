पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनलॉक:शहर के मल्टीप्लेक्स 13 नवंबर से खुलेंगे, सिंगल स्क्रीन अभी बंद

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 माह से बंद सिनेमाघर व मल्टीप्लेक्स नियमों के अंतर्गत खुलेंगे, 6 फीट के अंतराल में 50 फीसदी ही बैठ सकेंगे

बिलासपुर में कलेक्टर ने बुधवार को मल्टीप्लेक्स व सिनेमाघरों को खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है पर अभी केवल मल्टीप्लेक्स ही खुल पाएंगे। स्थानीय फिल्म वितरक राजकुमार मनसुखानी के अनुसार फिल्म नहीं होने के कारण सिंगल स्क्रीन को फिलहाल नहीं खोला जाएगा। मल्टीप्लेक्स व सिनेमाघर 13 नवंबर से खोले जा सकेंगे। इन पर लगा प्रतिबंध हटा लिया गया है लेकिन हाल में 50 प्रतिशत व्यक्तियों को ही बैठने की अनुमति होगी। आठ माह बाद सिनेमाघर खुल सकेंगे पर फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने के लिए 6 फीट की दूरी का मार्कर बनाया जाएगा। एयर कंडीशनर चलाए जा सकेंगे लेकिन तापमान 24 से 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस की सीमा में होना चाहिए।
सिनेमाघर दिसंबर से शुरू होंगे: फिल्म वितरक के मुताबिक इस माह 15 नवंबर को केवल एक ही फिल्म सूरज पर मंगल भारी रिलीज हो रही है। यह भी छोटे बजट की है। इसके बाद कोई फिल्म रिलीज नहीं हो रही है जिसे चलाया जा सके। लिहाजा सिनेमाघर दिसंबर के बाद से शुरू हो सकेंगे।

इन नियमों का पालन जरूरी
कलेक्टर डॉ. सारांश मित्तर ने बुधवार को बिलासपुर जिले के सिनेमाघर व मल्टीप्लेक्स नियमों के अंतर्गत खोलने की अनुमति दी।

  • एंट्री और एक्जिट पाइंट के साथ ही कॉमन एरिया में सेनेटाइजर रखना अनिवार्य होगा और वह टच फ्री मोड में हो।
  • प्रवेश के समय प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का हाथ सेनेटाइज करने, साबुन से धोने, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग अनिवार्य।
  • हरेक के लिए मास्क, फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन आवश्यक।
  • श्वसन शिष्टाचार यानी खांसते, छींकते समय टीशू पेपर, रुमाल, मुड़ी हुई कोहनी का प्रयोग करेंगे।
  • छोड़े गए मास्क, फेस कवर, दस्तानों का डिस्पोजल जरूरी।

65 वर्ष से अधिक व 10 वर्ष से कम वाले न जाएं फिल्म देखने
निर्देशों के मुताबिक 65 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के व्यक्ति, अन्य रोगों से ग्रसित व्यक्ति, गर्भवती महिलाएं और दस वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चों को घर पर ही रहने की सलाह दी गई है। सिनेमाघर में प्रवेश के पहले 40 से 60 सेकंड तक साबुन से हाथ धोना या अल्कोहलयुक्त सेनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल जरूरी।

ऑनलाइन बुकिंग
टिकट बिक्री काउंटरों में भीड़ से बचने के लिए ऑनलाइन अग्रिम बुकिंग, टिकट लेने जाने वालों के लिए पर्श मार्कर का उपयोग वहां करना होगा। वहीं पर्याप्त संख्या में काउंटर खोलना होगा। मध्यांतर की अवधि ज्यादा रखी जाए।

सफाई का विशेष ध्यान
सिनेमाघर व मल्टीप्लेक्स में प्रत्येक स्क्रीनिंग के बाद सफाई व सेनेटाइजेशन, बॉक्स ऑफिस, खाद्य व पेय क्षेत्र कर्मचारी और कर्मचारियों को लॉकर, शौचालय, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र, ऑफिस क्षेत्र व पार्किंग क्षेत्र में नियमित सफाई।

माइक से होगी घोषणा
क्या करें और क्या न करें को प्रदर्शित करने के साथ ही ऑनलाइन बिक्री बिंदू, डिजिटल टिकट, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र जैसे लॉबी, वॉशरूम आदि के बारे में माइक से घोषणा करना होगा। सावधानियों पर पोस्टर लगाएं।

केवल पैकेज्ड फूड व पेय पदार्थों को ही अनुमति: केवल पैकेज्ड फूड व पेय पदार्थों को ही अनुमति होगी। दर्शकों को यथासंभव भोजन ऑर्डर करने के लिए सिनेमा ऐप, क्यूआर कोड को प्रोत्साहित करने तथा खाद्य व पेय क्षेत्र में एकाधिक बिक्री काउंटर खोलने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें