अनदेखी:कलेक्टर आदेश के बाद भी नहीं खुले शहर के मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिनेमाघर

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
बड़े बजट की फिल्म नहीं होने से शहर के मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिनेमाघर नहीं खुले। कलेक्टर ने शुक्रवार से इन्हें खोलने के आदेश दिए थे पर संभव नहीं हो सका। कोरोना के नियमों का पालन करने कड़े दिशा निर्देशों के चलते मल्टीप्लेक्स व सिनेमाघर संचालक अभी इन्हें शुरू करने के मूड में बिल्कुल नहीं है। कलेक्टर सारांश मित्तर ने एक दिन पहले ही 13 नवंबर से सभी मल्टीप्लेक्स व सिनेमाघरों को खोलने के आदेश जारी किए थे। इससे लगा था कि महीनों से बंद पड़े सिनेमाघर एक बार फिर खुल जाएंगे और दर्शक यहां फिल्म देखने जाएंगे। पर ऐसा नहीं हुआ। शुक्रवार को शहर के दोनों मल्टीप्लेक्स बंद रहे। इन्हें खोलने में संचालकों ने किसी तरह की रूचि नहीं दिखाई।दर्शकों को नई फिल्मों के रिलीज नहीं होने की जानकारी थी। इसलिए मल्टीप्लेक्स में एक्का-दुक्का लोग ही पहुंचे और तालाबंद होने से लौट गए। सिनेमाघर संचालकों ने तो पहले ही इन्हें खोलने से मना कर दिया था। स्थानीय फिल्म वितरक राजकुमार मनसुखानी के अनुसार मल्टीप्लेक्स में फिल्म सेटेलाइट से चलती है और उसका संचालकों को अलग से पैसा देना पड़ता है। फिल्म के भी अलग से पैसे देने पड़ते हैं। मल्टीप्लेक्स के संचालन में खर्चे अधिक हैं और यदि दो चार लोग ही फिल्म देखने पहुंचेंगे तो उनके लिए एसी-पंखे चालू करने होंगे। इससे भार बढ़ेगा। कर्मचारियों को भी वेतन देना पड़ेगा। कैंटीन भी बंद है। इससे कमाई होती थी पर सरकार से इन्हें खोलने की अनुमति नहीं मिली है। जब तक बड़े बजट की फिल्म नहीं आएगी तब तक मल्टीप्लेक्स व सिनेमाघर नहीं खुलेंगे। नए साल जनवरी 2011 से उम्मीद है। राजकुमार मनसुखानी के अनुसार रायपुर में मल्टीप्लेक्स और सिनेमाघर पहले से जरूर खुल गए हैं पर यहां दर्शक दो-चार लोग ही पहुंच रहे हैं। इनके मल्टीप्लेक्स संचालकों को काफी घाटा उठाना पड़ रहा है। जितनी कमाई नहीं है उससे अधिक पैसे खर्च करने पड़ रहे हैं। यदि पुरानी फिल्म भी लगा दिया जाए तो कोरोना के चलते कोई फिल्म देखने नहीं आना चाहता।

