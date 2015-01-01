पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:सीएम बघेल ने कहा-अब राजस्व के केस शीघ्रता से निपटाए जाएंगे

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • बिलासपुर में राजस्व मंडल के भवन का वर्चुअल लोकार्पण

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने छत्तीसगढ़ राजस्व मंडल भवन का वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से लोकार्पण किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि अब राजस्व मामलों का निपटारा शीघ्रता से होगा। राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड अद्यतन स्थिति में होने से आम आदमी को इसका सीधा लाभ मिल सकेगा। बिलासपुर में 6 करोड 11 लाख की लागत से बने राजस्व मंडल भवन का लोकार्पण समारोह हुआ। इसमें राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन, पुनर्वास व वाणिज्य कर मंत्री जय सिंह अग्रवाल, बिलासपुर लोकसभा सांसद अरूण साव, राजस्व मंडल के अध्यक्ष सीके खेतान उपस्थित थे। समारोह में लोक निर्माण, गृह जेल, धर्मस्व, पर्यटन एवं जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू एवं संसदीय सचिव, महिला बाल विकास विभाग रश्मि आशीष सिंह भी वर्चुअली शामिल हुए। मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने कहा कि हम राजस्व अमले को मुस्तैद बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। गृहमंत्री साहू ने कहा कि लोगों को त्वरित न्याय मिले यही हमारा लक्ष्य है। मुख्यमंत्री ने जितनी भी योजनाएं लागू की है उन योजनाओं का मूल उद्देश्य छत्तीसगढ़ वासियों को सम्मान दिलाना है। राजस्व मंत्री अग्रवाल ने कहा कि राजस्व प्रकरणों को निपटाने में राजस्व मंडल की अहम भूमिका होगी। आम लोगों को जो सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पा रही थी वह अब आसानी से मिल पाएगी। राजस्व मंडल के अध्यक्ष खेतान ने बताया कि भवन का निर्माण 2679 वर्गमीटर में किया गया है। अध्यक्ष सहित 2 सदस्यों के लिए कोर्ट रूम, रिटायरिंग कक्ष, सभाकक्ष, अधिवक्ता कक्ष, लाईब्रेरी, अधीक्षक कक्ष, नाजिर कक्ष, भूतल एवं प्रथम तल पर पक्षकारों के लिए लाॅबी सह बैठक की व्यवस्था की गई है। कुल 20 कमरे बनाए गए हैं। सीसीटीवी कैमरा व फायर अलार्म सिस्टम लगाया गया है। कार्यक्रम में बिलासपुर विधायक शैलेष पाण्डेय, बेलतरा विधायक रजनीश सिंह, मस्तूरी विधायक कृष्णमूर्ति बांधी, संभागायुक्त डाॅ. संजय अलंग, महापौर रामशरण यादव, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष अरूण सिंह चौहान, निगम के सभापति शेख नजरूद्दीन, कलेक्टर डाॅ. सारांश मित्तर, पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रशांत अग्रवाल, हाईकोर्ट के महाधिवक्ता सतीश चन्द्र वर्मा, स्टेट बार काउंसिल के अध्यक्ष प्रभाकर सिंह चन्देल, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अटल श्रीवास्तव, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष विजय केशरवानी, शहर अध्यक्ष प्रमोद नायक, एडीएम बीएस उइके,एसडीएम देवेंद्र पटेल अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

चर्चा में बात-मरवाही में कमर्शियल चुनाव
राजस्व मंडल भवन के लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम के बाद चाय-नाश्ते में कांग्रेस और भाजपा नेताओं के साथ ही राजस्व विभाग के प्रमुख अफसर मौजूद थे। बातों ही बातों में मरवाही चुनाव की चर्चा छिड़ गई। भाजपा एक नेता ने कहा कि हमारी पार्टी वहां सहानुभूति वोट नहीं ले पाई, लगा था कि फायदा होगा पर नहीं हुआ। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने बहुत मेहनत करने से चुनाव जीतने की बात कही। तभी एक बड़े कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि मरवाही चुनाव पूरा कमर्शियल चुनाव था। पूरा चुनाव पैसे का था। यह सुनकर सब भौचक रह गए। दूसरे कांग्रेस नेताओं को उनकी यह बात नागवार गुजरी। उन्हें विपक्ष के नेताओं व अफसरों के बीच कही गई यह बात अच्छी नहीं लगी। अब इसे लेकर राजनीतिक गलियारों में चर्चा शुरू हो गई है।िे

