राजनीतिक बयानबाजी:मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा- जेसीसीजे-भाजपा गठजोड़ सालों पुराना; सब जानते हैं इस सांठगांठ को

बिलासपुर12 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मरवाही उपचुनाव में छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस के भाजपा को समर्थन देने पर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, दोनों का गठजोड़ सालों पुराना है। सब इस सांठगांठ को जानते हैं।
  • मरवाही उपचुनाव में छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस के भाजपा को समर्थन देने पर बोले मुख्यमंत्री
  • मनेंद्रगढ़ के लेदरी गेस्ट हाउस में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को दी श्रद्धांजलि, अर्पित किए पुष्प

पिछले दो दिनों से जोगी कांग्रेस पर हमलावर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने एक बार फिर निशाना साधा है। मरवाही उपचुनाव में छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस के भाजपा को समर्थन देने पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, दोनों का गठजोड़ सालों पुराना है। सब इस सांठगांठ को जानते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सामने पहली बार आया है और दोनों ने खुलकर इस बात को स्वीकार किया है।

मुख्यमंत्री बघेल शनिवार को मनेंद्रगढ़ के लेदरी गेस्ट हाउस में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि और सरदार पटेल की जयंती पर उनको पुष्प अर्पित करने के बाद मीडिया से बात कर रहे थे। इस दौरान पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह और जेसीसीजे विधायक धर्मजीत सिंह की मुलाकात को लेकर उनसे सवाल किया गया था। वहीं जेसीसीजे अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने भी भाजपा का समर्थन करने की बात कही है।

पीसीसी चीफ मोहन मरकाम बोले- स्पष्ट हो गया कि भाजपा की बी टीम
वहीं मरवाही में प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम ने भी भाजपा-जेसीसीजे गठजोड़ पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस सियासी घटनाक्रम से स्पष्ट हो गया है कि भाजपा की बी टीम है जोगी कांग्रेस। आरोप लगाया कि साल 2003 से अजीत जोगी भाजपा को फायदा पहुंचाने का काम कर रहे थे। उन्होंने दावा किया, ये गठजोड़ मरवाही में फेल होगा। जनता इन्हें सबक सिखाएगी।

