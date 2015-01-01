पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एडमिशन अलर्ट:पहले दिन सीएमडी, डीएलएस, एसबीटी और साइंस कॉलेज ने जारी नहीं की मेरिट लिस्ट

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीपी विप्र कॉलेज में जूलॉजी का कटऑफ 72.88 प्रतिशत

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी से संबद्ध 198 कॉलेजों में पीजी में एडमिशन के लिए 20 हजार 148 सीटों पर 39 हजार 671 छात्रों ने आवेदन किया था। इनकी यूनिवर्सिटी ने मेरिट लिस्ट बनाकर कॉलेजों को भेज दी। मंगलवार को कॉलेजों को मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू करनी थी। मंगलवार को शहर के मात्र डीपी विप्र कॉलेज और कौशलेंद्र राव लॉ काॅलेज ने यूनिवर्सिटी की वेबसाइट पर मेरिट लिस्ट जारी की। इसके अलावा सीएमडी, डीएलएस, एसबीटी, साइंस कॉलेज, जेपी वर्मा कॉलेज, माता शबरी कॉलेज, शांति निकेतन, जीटीबी, जगरानी कॉलेज सहित अन्य पहले दिन मेरिट लिस्ट जारी नहीं कर पाए। मेरिट लिस्ट जारी नहीं होने के कारण किसी भी छात्र ने एडमिशन नहीं लिया। मेरिट लिस्ट की जानकारी लेने छात्र कॉलेज पहंुचे, पर कॉलेजों में जिन छात्रों का मेरिट लिस्ट में नाम नहीं था उसे भी एडमिशन दिया जा रहा था। छात्रों ने आरोप लगाया कि सीएमडी, डीएलएस सहित अन्य कॉलेजों में पहले से ही अधिकांश छात्रों को एडमिशन दिया जा चुका है।

सभी कॉलेज में पीजीडीसीए की 4 हजार सीट पर 77 एडमिशन
कॉलेजों में बिना मेरिट लिस्ट के एडमिशन देने का खुलासा भी यूनिवर्सिटी की ही वेबसाइट कर रही है। मंगलवार को कॉलेजों को मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर छात्रों को सूचना देनी थी और फिर सभी दस्तावेजों का वेरिफिकेशन करके एडमिशन देना था। ऐसी स्थिति में महामाया टेक्निकल कॉलेज ने पीजीडीसीए में पहले ही दिन 53 एडमिशन दे दिए हैं। इसी तरह आईपीएस गुरुकुल ने 21 और राजकौशल प्रशिक्षण संस्थान ने 3 छात्रों को एडमिशन दे दिया। किसी भी कॉलेज में पहले ही दिन इतने छात्रों का एडमिशन लेना संभव नहीं है। कॉलेजों की इस मनमानी में यूनिवर्सिटी भी साथ दे रही है, क्योंकि जब आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही थी, तभी आईपीएस गुरुकुल, सीएसआर कॉलेज और महामाया कॉलेज ने छात्रों का एडमिशन लेकर एयू के पोर्टल पर दर्ज कर दिया था। जिस पर यूनिवर्सिटी के अधिकारी कार्रवाई करने की बजाय, उसे पोर्टल से छुपा दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें