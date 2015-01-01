पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बढ़ने के बाद घटी ठंड, पारा 13.6 डिग्री से 15.2 पर पहुंचा

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 13.6 डिग्री भी दर्ज हो चुका है न्यूनतम तापमान, पिछले साल नवम्बर में 15.5 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं लुढ़का था पारा

बिलासपुर में ठंड बढ़ने के बाद घट गई है। दो दिन पहले शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 डिग्री हो गया था वह बढ़कर 15.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है। हालांकि मौसम विभाग ने पहले ही बता दिया था कि न्यूनतम तापमान 8 नवंबर तक कम होगा, उसके बाद बढ़ेगा। नवंबर लगने के पहले ही दिन शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान घटकर 18.2 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था लेकिन अधिकतम तापमान 31.2 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। दो नवंबर को पारा बढ़कर 19.2 डिग्री हो गया लेकिन 3 नवंबर को घटकर 18.2 डिग्री पहुंच गया। 4 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 16.5 डिग्री, 5 नवंबर को सीजन में पहली बार घटकर 14 डिग्री, 6 नवंबर को 13.8 डिग्री, 7 नवंबर को बढ़कर 14.8 डिग्री हो गया। पर 8 नवंबर को घटकर 13.6 डिग्री हो गया पर 9 नवंबर को 14.4 डिग्री हो गया। 10 नवंबर को यह 15.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 28.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ जो कि एक दिन पहले 28 डिग्री था। 8 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 29.4 डिग्री, 7 नवंबर को 29.3 डिग्री, 6 नवंबर को 30.8 डिग्री, 5 नवंबर को 30.6 डिग्री, 4 नवंबर को 30.2 डिग्री, 3 नवंबर को 30.2 डिग्री, 2 नवंबर को 31 डिग्री तो 1 नवंबर को 31.2 डिग्री था। मौसम विभाग ने 11 से 14 नवंबर तक मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना जताई है।

पेंड्रारोड में दूसरे दिन भी पारा 12.8 डिग्री
मंगलवार यानी 10 नवंबर को पेंड्रारोड में न्यूनतम तापमान 12.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। 9 नवंबर को भी पेंड्रारोड का न्यूनतम तापमान इतना ही था। 8 नवंबर को 13.2 डिग्री, 7 नवंबर को 13 डिग्री, 6 नवंबर को 14.4 डिग्री, 5 नवंबर को 12.5 डिग्री, 4 नवंबर को 13.4 डिग्री, 2 नवंबर को 15 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। मंगलवार को प्रदेश में सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान 11.6 डिग्री दुर्ग में दर्ज हुआ। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 30.4 डिग्री भी यहीं रिकॉर्ड हुआ। वहीं माना एयरपोर्ट रायपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान 15.6 डिग्री, अंबिकापुर में 11.8 डिग्री, जगदलपुर में 11.8 डिग्री तो राजनांदगांव में 15 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ।

