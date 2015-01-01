पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:उत्तरी हवा आने और बादल हटने से शहर में ठंड बढ़ी

बिलासपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिन में 7.6 डिग्री की गिरावट, पहली बार शहर का पारा 12.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचा

24 घंटे में शहर का पारा थोड़ा और लुढ़ककर 12.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। इस साल सीजन में शहर का पारा इतना कम पहली बार हुआ है। तीन दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में 7.6 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि हवाओं की दिशा उत्तरी होने और बादल हटने के कारण अचानक ठंड बढ़ गई है। हालांकि तापमान में फिर से वृद्धि की संभावना है। 20 नवंबर को शहर का न्यूनत तापमान 20.8 डिग्री जो कि सामान्य से चार डिग्री अधिक था। 21 नवंबर को यह 20 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ लेकिन 22 नवंबर को यह घटकर 13.4 डिग्री पहुंच गया जो कि सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम रहा। इसके बाद 23 नवंबर को यह और घटकर 12.6 डिग्री और 24 नवंबर यानी मंगलवार को थोड़ा और गिरकर 12.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। वैसे तो दो दिन पहले से ही शहर में अच्छी ठंड महसूस हो रही है लेकिन कल और आज ठंड ने और अपना असर दिखाया। सुबह तेज ठंड महसूस हुई और गर्म पानी में नहाने में ही लोगों ने अपनी भलाई समझी। सेहत को ध्यान में रखते हुए बुजुर्ग और बच्चों को भी गर्म पानी से ही नहाने की सलाह दी गई। सूरज जैसे-जैसे चमकने लगा, ठंड कम होती गई। दोपहर में 12 बजे के बाद तापमान में वृद्धि होती चली गई और दोपहर में यह 28.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। इसके बाद पारा लुढ़कने लगा। दोपहर में ही शहर में ठंड महसूस होने लगी। खासतौर पर शहर के बाहरी इलाकों में यह ज्यादा महसूस हुई। इधर अंधेरा घिरने के पहले अच्छी ठंड महसूस होने लगी थी।

तापमान में गिरावट के पीछे दो कारण
मौसम विशेषज्ञ डीपी ने बताया कि अचानक तापमान में कमी आने के पीछे दो कारण हैं। पहला हवाओं की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व से उत्तरी होना और दूसरा आसमान में दो-तीन दिन से छाए बादलों का हटना। यह मौसमीय घटना एक साथ होने के कारण ही सात डिग्री की गिरावट 24 घंटे के भीतर हुई।

आज से फिर बादल आने की संभावना
मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर से हवा की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व होने के कारण प्रदेश के दक्षिणी भाग में दक्षिण पूर्व से बंगाल की खाड़ी से आने वाली हवा के कारण बादल आने और साथ ही बस्तर संभाग किया उससे लगे हुए जिलों में हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। 26 नवंबर को प्रदेश के मध्य और दक्षिण क्षेत्र में हल्की से मध्यम वर्षा होने अथवा गरज चमक के साथ छींटे पड़ने की संभावना है। प्रदेश के सरगुजा संभाग में गरज चमक के साथ छींटे पड़ सकते हैं।

