कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल:भाजपा के 15 साल की तुलना में ज्यादा समय तक सरकार में रहेगी कांग्रेस- मंत्री चौबे

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो साल में हमारी सरकार ने हर वर्ग का विकास किया, भूपेश है तो भरोसा है, चांटापारा एनीकट में हुए भ्रष्टाचार की जांच शुरू नहीं होने पर मंत्री ने कहा, कार्यवाही चल रही है

कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने के मौके पर उपलब्धियां बताने पहुंचे कृषि एवं जल संसाधन मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने भाजपा पर जमकर निशाना साधा। एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा के 15 साल में लोगों ने कुशासन देखा, हमने दो साल में गांव, गरीब, किसान, युवा, महिलाओं सभी का विकास किया। जो कहा वह किया। तभी तो लोग कह रहे हैं कि भूपेश है तो भरोसा है। यह निश्चित मानिए कि भाजपा के 15 साल की तुलना में कांग्रेस की सरकार छत्तीसगढ़ की सत्ता में ज्यादा समय तक रहेगी। प्रार्थना सभाभवन में प्रेस वार्ता में मंत्री चौबे ने कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा विगत दो वर्षों में किए गए कार्यों को ब्योरा दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि गढ़वो नवा छत्तीसगढ़ के संकल्प के साथ दो साल में हर वर्ग के विकास के लिए कदम उठाए गए। नरवा गरुआ घुरवा बारी योजना के तहत महिला स्व सहायता समूहों को आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम बना रहे हैं। गोधन न्याय योजना में जिसके पास जमीन नहीं है, वह भी गोबर बेचकर जीविकोपार्जन कर रहा है। छत्तीसगढ़ गोबर खरीदने वाले देश के इकलौता राज्य है। जो वादा किया था, उनमें से अधिकांश पूरा किया। किसानों का कर्ज माफी, बिजली बिल हॉफ, तेंदूपत्ता संग्राहकों का पारिश्रमिक 2500 से बढ़ाकर 4 हजार रुपए किया गया। इधर पत्रकारों के सवालों का जवाब देते हुए कृषि मंत्री ने गोचर भूमि पर कब्जा को लेकर कहा कि गौठान बनाने जा रहे हैं। चारागाह सुरक्षित करने जा रहे हैं। जहां शिकायतें हैं, वहां जिला प्रशासन को निर्देश दिया गया है। 15 साल का कुशासन रहा इसलिए थोड़ा वक्त लग सकता है। भाजपा के शासन काल में 12 हजार किसानों ने आत्महत्या की थी, इसमें भाजपा को क्या कहना है। भाजपा ने 270 व 300 रुपए बोनस देने की बात कही। झूठ बोला। 2100 रुपए समर्थन मूल्य देने की बात कही लेकिन वे भूल गए, हम किसानों को प्रति क्विंटल 2500 रुपए दे रहे हैं, इसलिए भाजपा के किसी सवाल का जवाब देना हमें जरूरी नहीं लगता। चांटापारा एनीकट में हुए भ्रष्टाचार की जांच चार माह में भी शुरू नहीं होने पर जल संसाधन मंत्री ने कहा कि कार्यवाही चल रही है। एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि शराबबंदी अभी हुई नहीं है इसलिए उपलब्धियों में नहीं जुड़ी है। प्रेसवार्ता में संसदीय सचिव रश्मि सिंह, बिलासपुर विधायक शैलेश पांडेय, मेयर रामशरण यादव, पीसीसी उपाध्यक्ष अटल श्रीवास्तव, जिलाध्यक्ष विजय केशरवानी जिपं अध्यक्ष अरुण सिंह चौहान, प्रमोद नायक, अभय नारायण रायमौजूद थे।

कृषि कानून को छत्तीसगढ़ में प्रभावी नहीं होने देंगे
केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों को हम छत्तीसगढ़ में प्रभावी नहीं होने देंगे। इसलिए हमने अपने
कानूनों में हमने संशोधन किया। संविधान में कृषि राज्य का विषय है न कि केंद्र का। तीनों कानूनों में व्यापार और विनिमयन जैसा शब्द जोड़ा हुआ है। देश में बनाए गए कानून का प्रभाव छत्तीसगढ़ में कम पड़ेगा। हम चाहते हैं कि केंद्र सरकार इस योजना को पूरे देश में लागू करे।

ढाई साल का मुख्यमंत्री-मीडिया का कयास
ढाई साल के मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर मंत्री चौबे से पूछे गए तीन सवाल में उन्होंने एक ही जवाब दिया कि यह मीडिया का कयास है। बता दें कि पिछले दिनों बिलासपुर में भास्कर के सवाल पर स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सिंहदेव ने दो दिन का मुख्यमंत्री व 15 साल का सीएम देखने की बात कहते हुए कहा था कि सीएम की कार्यअवधि फिक्स नहीं होती। इसके बाद सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा था कि आलाकमान कहे तो वे अभी इस्तीफा दे देंगे।

