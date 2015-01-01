पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरवाही चुनाव में बूथों की कहानी:2018 के चुनाव में तीन बूथ जीतने वाली कांग्रेस जीत गई 237 बूथ, 46 में भाजपा को लीड

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • दो साल पहले भाजपा को 10 बूथों में मिली थी सफलता, बूथ 286 पर चुकतीपानी के 523 मतों की गणना नहीं की गई

सुनील शर्मा | मरवाही चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद जारी किए गए बूथवार परिणाम पर गौर करें तो जिस कांग्रेस को पिछले चुनाव में महज तीन बूथ मिले, उसे 237 बूथ में सफलता मिली। तब भाजपा को 10 बूथों में लीड मिली थी पर इस बार 46 बूथों में लीड मिली। तीन बूथ में गाेंगपा को बढ़त मिली।
सबसे हाईप्रोफाइल सीट मरवाही के 286 बूथों में 3 नवंबर 1 लाख 49 हजार 870 वोट डाले गए। कांग्रेस की सरकार होने के कारण यह चुनाव जीतना पार्टी के लिए प्रतिष्ठा का विषय बन गया था। 10 नवंबर को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ.केके ध्रुव ने 38 हजार 197 वोटों से भाजपा के डॉ.गंभीर सिंह को हराकर कांग्रेस की झोली में दसवीं जीत डाल दी। वहीं 83561 वोट हासिल कर रिकॉर्ड भी बनाया। बूथवार वोटों के विश्लेषण से यह पता चलता है कि कांग्रेस को डॉ.ध्रुव के इलाके में सर्वाधिक लीड मिली। वहां करीब 24 हजार वोटों से लीड मिली। इसके बाद पेंड्रा और फिर गौरेला इलाके में ज्यादा वोट कांग्रेस को मिले। उत्तर मरवाही में ज्यादा लीड रही। बता दें कि कांग्रेस को बूथ नंबर 20 से 61, 65 से लेकर 85 तक लगातार लीड मिली तो 87 से 90, 139 से 150 तक, 152 से 169 तक लगातार लीड मिली।

भाजपा इन बूथों में जीत गई
पिछले चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी अर्चना पोर्ते को बूथ नंबर 1 से लेकर 83 तक किसी में लीड नहीं मिली लेकिन इस बार भाजपा को बूथ 1,5,8,16,19,63,64, 86,91 क, 92 क, 94,97,97 क, 99,100,102,102क, 103,104, 109 क, 110, 112,123, 114 क, सहित 46 बूथों में जीत मिली। पिछली बार 84, 127, 234, 170, 179, 63, 64, 34, 7 और 16 सहित कुल 10 बूथ में ही जीत मिली थी।

कांग्रेस इन बूथों में जीत पाई थी
पिछले चुनाव में 10 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गुलाब सिंह राज की जमानत जब्त हो गई थी। उन्हें 1,44,669 में से 20 हजार 40 मत ही मिले थे। जबकि तीन बूथ 114,179 और 189 यानी हर्राटोला, भदौरा, भाड़ी में कांग्रेस जीत पाई। वह तीसरे नंबर पर थी।

2018 में 237 में से 214 में जीते थे जोगी
मरवाही का रण कांग्रेस जीत गई है। पर कभी कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता रहे अजीत जोगी ने नई पार्टी बनाकर 2018 में इस सीट से चुनाव लड़ा था और 237 पोलिंग बूथ में से 214 पर कब्जा किया था। चुनाव जीतकर उन्होंने इतिहास रचा था।

जोगी के जोगीसार में बंट गए वोट
जोगी के गांव जोगीसार में दो बूथ है। एक में भाजपा को 360 तो कांग्रेस को 301 वोट मिले जबकि दूसरे बूथ में भाजपा को 239 व कांग्रेस को 369 वोट मिले। दोनों बूथ में 42 वोट नोटा को मिले।

गोंगपा की रितू को 7 बूथ का नुकसान
गोंगपा प्रत्याशी रितु पेंद्राम बूथ 6 पोड़ी, बूथ 165 पीपलामार, बूथ 190 भाड़ी जीतने सफल रही। पिछले चुनाव में इन्हें दस बूथ में लीड मिली थी। हालांकि वे 21बूथों में भाजपा से ज्यादा वोट पाने सफल रहीं।

गांव में क्लीन स्वीप नहीं कर सके प्रत्याशी
भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ.गंभीर अपने गांव लटकोनीखुर्द बूथ 138 से जीत गए। 445 में से उन्हें 235 वोट मिले पर कांग्रेस को 95, पेंद्राम को 92 तो नोटा को 11 वोट मिले। इसी तरह कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रहे डॉ.ध्रुव के गांव कुम्हारी के दो बूथों में उन्हें 941 वोट मिले पर भाजपा के गंभीर 335 वोट हासिल कर लिए।

