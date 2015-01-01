पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सरकार के दो साल होने पर कांग्रेस का जन सम्मान समारोह आज

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
कांग्रेस सरकार का 17 दिसम्बर को दो वर्ष पूरा होने जा रहा है। इस मौके पर जिला शहर कांग्रेस कमेटी,चारों ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस कमेटी के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में कांग्रेस भवन में दोपहर 12 बजे “ जन सम्मान “ समारोह का आयोजन किया गया है। शहर अध्यक्ष प्रमोद नायक ने बताया कि भूपेश सरकार गुरुवार को सफलतापूर्वक अपना दो वर्ष पूर्ण कर रही है। इस मौके पर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी ने पूरे छत्तीसगढ़ में जन सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन कर सामाजिक व राजनीतिक क्षेत्रों में विशेष उपलब्धि एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसजनों का सम्मान करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी तारतम्य में जिला शहर कांग्रेस कमेटी और शहरी ब्लाक कांग्रेस कमेटी जन सम्मान का आयोजन कर रही है। इस दौरान संसदीय सचिव, विधायक, महापौर, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश पदाधिकारी, जिला शहर कांग्रेस,पार्षद दल, निर्वाचित जन प्रतिनिधि, ब्लाक कांग्रेस, सेवादल, महिला कांग्रेस, युवा कांग्रेस, एनएसयूआई के पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ताओं को बुलाया गया है।

रिवर व्यू में आज से प्रदर्शनी, महापौर करेंगे उद्घाटन
राज्य सरकार के दो वर्ष के कार्यकाल पर शासकीय योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन एवं उपलब्धियों पर आधारित विकास प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन रिवर व्यू रोड पर 17 दिसंबर से किया जा रहा है। प्रदर्शनी चार दिनों तक चलेगी। कल शाम 4 बजे इस प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन महापौर रामशरण यादव करेंगे। इस दौरान संसदीय सचिव रश्मि सिंह मौजूद रहेंगी। जिला प्रशासन और संभागीय जनसंपर्क विभाग द्वारा आयोजित इस फोटो प्रदर्शनी में राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं के सफल क्रियान्वयन को फोटो के माध्यम से प्रदर्शित किया जाएगा।

