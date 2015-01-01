पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डीजी से शिकायत:कांस्टेबल पर महिला ने लगाया दुष्कर्म करने व 55 लाख हड़पने का आरोप

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शादीशुदा कांस्टेबल ने झांसा देकर पहले विधवा महिला को पहले अपने जाल में फंसाया फिर शारीरिक सबंध बनाकर उसका 55 लाख रुपए हड़प लिया। पीड़िता ने डीजी से शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। तोरवा क्षेत्र की 40 वर्षीय महिला पहले ठेकेदार थी। उसका कहना है कि हिर्री थाने में पदस्थ हेड कांस्टेबल संजय श्रीवास्तव ने उसे झांसा दिया। बताया कि पत्नी से उसका तलाक हो चुका है और वह उससे शादी करना चाहता है। महिला झांसे में आ गई। इस बीच हेड कांस्टेबल उसके साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाने लगा। रतनपुर के महामाया मंदिर में लेजाकर उससे शादी भी कर ली। शिकायत में बताया है कि हेड कांस्टेबल उसका पीछा करता है और रास्ते में धमकाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें