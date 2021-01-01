पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी का असर:10 महीनों से ‘सिटी बस’ के चक्के जाम थे, 21 के तो अब तक गायब हो गए

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सिटी बस डिपो में कोरोना काल में खड़ी बसें मरम्मत के अभाव में कंडम हो रहीं

अब्दुल रिजवान | 21 सिटी बसों के चक्के डिपो से गायब हैं। 15 से ज्यादा बसों के टायर पंचर हैं। 10 महीने से बसें खड़ी-खड़ी कंडम हो चुकी हैं। टायर तो लगभग सभी बसों के खराब हो चुके हैं। इन्हें सड़क पर लाने के लिए 50 लाख रुपए से अधिक की राशि खर्च होने का अनुमान है।
बिलासपुर सिटी बस डिपो में 50 बसें खड़ीं है। इनमें 11 एयरकंडीशन बसें है। ज्यादातर बसों में चक्का लगाने के स्थान पर बोल्डर रखे हुए हैं। कुछ में बिना टायर के चक्कों के डिस्क रखें है। दो-तीन बसें जैक पर खड़ीं हैं। कुछ के टायर फटे हुए साफ तौर पर नजर आ रहे हैं। चक्के निकालकर कहां रखे गए हैं यह किसी को नहीं पता। लॉकडाउन के बाद 50 ड्राइवर, 50 कंडक्टर, 2 मैनेजर, 6 सुपरवाइजर, मैकेनिक सहित अन्य स्टाफ भी डिपो छोड़कर जा चुके हैं। सितंबर 2019 में श्री दुर्गांबा कंपनी के संचालक सुनील क्षात्रा की मौत के बाद से कंपनी की हालत खराब हो गई है। जैसे-तैसे कंपनी ने मार्च तक बसों का संचालन किया। बिलासपुर में बिलासपुर शहरी सार्वजनिक यातायात सोसायटी का गठन करके सिटी बसों के संचालन की जिम्मेदारी कर्नाटका की श्री दुर्गांबा कंपनी को दिया गया था। कंपनी के साथ जो अनुबंध हुआ था उसके मुताबिक कंपनी को प्रत्येक बस का 3 हजार रुपए महीना सोसायटी को देना था। 50 बसों के हिसाब से यह राशि 1.50 लाख रुपए होती थी जिसे कंपनी लगातार देती रही। कोरोना काल में 23 मार्च 2020 से लॉकडाउन की वजह से सिटी बसों का संचालन रोक दिया गया। उस समय भी 36 बसें ही रोड पर थीं शेष 14 बसें डिपो में खराब खड़ीं थीं। लगभग 7 महीने बाद नवंबर माह में जब लॉकडाउन हटा तब बसों के संचालन की अनुमति दी गई। तब श्री दुर्गांबा कंपनी ने तीन बसों को तीन दिन चलाया लेकिन उसमें डीजल तक का खर्च नहीं निकल पाया। इसलिए कंपनी ने संचालन बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद सोसायटी की ओर से दो-तीन नोटिस कंपनी को भेजकर बसों का संचालन शुरू करने कहा कंपनी ने संचालन के लिए आर्थिक मदद एवं अनुबंध में कुछ सुधार की मांग की है।

सोसायटी की बैठक में निर्णय होगा
^सिटी बस संचालक कंपनी को नोटिस देकर जवाब मांगा गया था। कंपनी की ओर से जवाब आ गया है। इसका फैसला सोसायटी की बैठक में लिया जाएगा। बैठक शीघ्र होगी। जो भी फैसला होगा उसे शासन के पास स्वीकृति के लिए भेजा जाएगा। जो बसें खराब हैं उनकी मरम्मत संचालन कंपनी की जमा राशि से कराई जाएगी। - प्रभाकर पांडेय, सचिव, बिलासपुर शहरी सार्वजनिक यातायात सोसायटी

8 हजार लोग प्रतिदिन सफर कर रहे थे
सिटी बसों का संचालन बिलासपुर से 35 किलोमीटर के दायरे में किया जा रहा था। इस पर प्रतिदिन 8 हजार से अधिक यात्री सफर कर रहे थे। जब से सिटी बसों का संचालन बंद हुआ है तब से यात्रियों को भी परेशानी हो रही है। इन बसों का संचालन आसपास के पर्यटन स्थल व दार्शनिक स्थल तक रखा गया था इससे वहां आने-जाने वालों को खास सुविधा मिल पा रही थी।

