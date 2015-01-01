पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:शहर के अस्पतालों में कोरोना संक्रमित 4 की मौत

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को फिर जिले में दो कोरोना पीड़ितों ने दम तोड़ दिया। शहर के अस्पतालों में चार मरीजों की मौत हुई है। जिले में अब कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा 242 पर पहुंच गया है। कोटा ब्लॉक के डबरापारा निवासी 67 साल के लॉरेंस दुसेजा की मौत रेलवे अस्पताल में हुई है। सिम्स में मस्तूरी के गतौरा के रहने वाले 71 वर्षीय एलपी पांडेय ने दम तोड़ा है। इसके अलावा लोरमी के निवासी 52 साल की हेमा बाई जायसवाल की मौत एस-केबी अस्पताल में हुई। इसी अस्पताल में जांजगीर की 47 वर्षीय मीरा बाई लहरे ने भी अंतिम सांस ली है।

जिले में 113 नए कोरोना मरीज, 187 ठीक भी हुए
जिले में गुरुवार को 113 कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। फिर शहरी क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा 62 लाेग काेविड की चपेट में आए हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से 39 मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। 12 मरीज दूसरे जिले के हैं लेकिन शहर के अस्पतालों में उनका इलाज चल रहा है। नए मरीजों को मिलाकर जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 14704 हो गई है। चिंगराजपारा, 27 खोली, जरहाभाठा, परसदा, महामाया विहार, सीआरपीएफ कैंप, तिफरा, रतनपुर, देवरीखुर्द, राजकिशोर नगर, मिनोचा कालोनी, विद्या नगर, जरहभाठा, नवागांव, नेहरू नगर, सिम्स, वेयर हाउस, जयपाल टॉवर, यदुनंदन नगर, सरिता सदन, गीतांजलि सिटी सहित शहर के 20 से अधिक इलाकों में रोगियों की पहचान हुई है। इधर राहतभरी खबर है कि कि गुरुवार को दिनभर में 187 लोग कोरोना से जीतकर डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब ठीक होने वालों की संख्या जिले में 13783 हो गई।

इन परिवारों में एक से ज्यादा मरीज
विद्या नगर में गुप्ता परिवार में 53 और 58 साल के दो रोगियों की पहचान हुई है। वेयर हाउस में सिंह परिवार के 43 और 34 वर्षीय दो सदस्य संक्रमित हुए हैं। राजकिशोर नगर में सिंह परिवार 73, 60 वेदी-मुंडा रतनपुर में कश्यप परिवार में 30, 60 और 38 वर्षीय तीन रोगियों की पहचान हुई है। गोंड़पारा में एक ही परिवार के तीन लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। अब मरीजों के संपर्क में रहने वाले संदेहियों की जांच होगी। गुरुवार को पुलिसकर्मी, सीआरपीएफ जवान, रेलकर्मी सहित अन्य लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

