महामारी:1870 की कोरोना जांच, 73 नए पॉजिटिव, एक मरीज की मृत्यु

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में दिनभर में 1870 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच कराई और 73 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। नए मरीजों को मिलाकर कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 17668 हो गई है। सोमवार को 131 मरीज मिले थे, 24 घंटे में 58 रोगी कम मिले हैं। यदुनंदन नगर तिफरा, आरके नगर, राजकिशोर नगर, ओम नगर जरहाभाठा, पूजा ग्रीन अपार्टमेंट, दीनदयाल मंगला, आदर्श नगर, वार्ड नंबर-3 उसलापुर, बोदरी थाना, मध्यनगरी, बंधवापारा, तिलक नगर, विनोवा नगर, पावर हाउस तोरवा, विद्या नगर, मिनोचा कालोनी, स्वर्णा रेसीडेंसी, अग्रसेन चौक, शताब्दी नगर सहित शहर में 54 मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें से 18 लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। एक मरीज दूसरे जिले का निवासी है लेकिन वर्तमान में शहर के अस्पताल में भर्ती है। इधर दिनभर में 25 मरीज कोरोना से जीतकर डिस्चार्ज हुए। ठीक होने वालों के कुल आंकड़े 16503 पर पहुंच गए हैं।
शहर के अस्पताल में दो मरीजों की मौत : दो दिन राहत के बाद मंगलवार जिले में कोरोना पीड़ित एक मरीज ने दम तोड़ दिया। अब कोरोना से शांत होने वालों की संख्या 267 हो गई है। बोदरी चकरभाठा में रहने वाले 50 साल के गिरिजा शंकर शर्मा की रामकृष्णा केयर अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। वहीं कोरबा के रहने वाले 69 वर्षीय उदय राम ने अपोलो अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। इन्हें मिलाकर शहर के अस्पताल में 24 घंटे के भीतर दो मरीजों मौत हुई है।

