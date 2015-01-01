पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:1962 की कोरोना जांच, 97 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, शहर में सबसे ज्यादा 64 रोगी

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
जिले में 1962 की कोरोना जांच हुई तो 97 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। नए मरीजों की पहचान होते की कुल रोगियों की संख्या 17765 पर जा पहुंची। रोज की तरह बुधवार को भी सबसे ज्यादा 64 मरीज शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों में मिले हैं। 31 रोगी ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से मिले हैं। दो मरीज बाहरी जिले के रहने वाले हैं लेकिन शहर के अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं। स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, रेल कर्मचारी, एनटीपीसी-कर्मी सहित अन्य लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। लालखदान, सेंदरी मेंटल हॉस्पिटल, पुराना सरकंडा, शुभम विहार, ओम नगर, विनोवा नगर, गोंडपारा, सिम्स ब्वॉयज हॉस्टल, विजयापुरम, साई होम्स विद्या नगर, तैयबा चौक, वसुंधरा विहार, तेलीपारा, नेहरू चौक, अमेरी, वायरलेस कालोनी, राम कृष्ण अस्पताल, हेमू नगर, मिशन स्कूल, तिफरा, रामा वैली, नारियल कोठी दयालबंद, सरजू बगीचा, सीपत रोड सरकंडा, मिलन चौक, यदुनंदन नगर सहित अन्य इलाकों मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। इधर दिनभर में 134 लोगों को कोरोना को हराया और डिस्चार्ज हुए। ठीक होने वालों की संख्या जिले में 16637 हो गई।

शहर के अस्पतालों में दो मरीज की मौत
कोरोना से मौतें अभी थमी नहीं हैं, रफ्तार में कमी आई है। बुधवार को जिले में एक मरीज के दम तोड़ने ही अब तक कोरोना से कुल मृत्यु 268 हो चुकी है। दिसंबर के 16 दिनों में 12 मरीज दम तोड़ चुके हैं। जेन लाइन में रहने वाले 72 वर्षीय पांडू दास ने इलाज के दौरान अपोलो अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं शहर में दूसरी मौत कोरबा की रहने वाली 74 वर्षीय लक्ष्मी बाई वैष्णव की महादेव अस्पताल में हुई। शहर के अस्पतालों में बुधवार को कुल दो मरीजों ने जिंदगी गंवाई है।

