पंचायत:कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से ग्रामसभा नहीं, राशन के लिए थंब सिस्टम शुरू

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
दो विभागों के लिए शासन के निर्देश अलग-अलग हैं। अब तक पंचायतों में ग्राम सभा का आयोजन कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से शुरू नहीं हो सका। वहीं दूसरी ओर राशन लेने के लिए थंब सिस्टम शुरू कर दिया गया है। इसके पीछे खाद्य विभाग के अफसरों का कहना है कि कोरोना खत्म हो गया है। पंचायतों में मार्च से जारी लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही ग्राम सभा का आयोजन बंद है। ग्राम सभा आयोजन नहीं होने से किसी भी प्रस्ताव को उसमें लाया नहीं जा सका है। इससे नुकसान यह हो रहा है कि पंचायत के लोग सीधे तौर पर अपनी समस्या ग्राम सभा में रख नहीं पा रहे हैं। यह जरूर है कि पंचायत के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर पंचायत में काम हो रहे हैं। अनलॉक शुरू हुए एक माह से अधिक का समय हो चुका है और कोराेना के मामलों मे भी थोड़ी कमी आई है। इसके बावजूद ग्राम सभा कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से शुरू नहीं हो सकी है।

