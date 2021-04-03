पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में वैक्सीनेशन:रायपुर में आम्बेडकर अस्पताल की सफाईकर्मी तुलसा तांडी ने खुशी-खुशी लगवाया पहला टीका, बस्तर में पहले वालंटियर ने टीका लगवाने से कर दिया इन्कार

रायपुर19 दिन पहले
रायपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में तुलसा तांडी को पहला टीका लगा। इसके साथ ही प्रदेश में टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत हो गई।
रायपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में तुलसा तांडी को पहला टीका लगा। इसके साथ ही प्रदेश में टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत हो गई।
  • प्रदेश के 97 बूथों पर चल रहा है कोरोना का वैक्सीनेशन
  • 11.10 बजे लगा पहला टीका, एक घंटे में 25 लोग लगवा चुके थे

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन सुबह 10.30 बजे से शुरू हो गया। प्रदेश भर में इसके लिए 97 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। सभी सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में हैं। प्रत्येक बूथ पर 100 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगाया जाना है। रायपुर में डॉ. भीमराव आम्बेडकर अस्पताल की 51 वर्षीय सफाई कर्मी तुलसा तांडी को प्रदेश का पहला टीका लगा। जवाहर लाल नेहरु मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में सुबह 11.10 बजे उन्हें यह टीका दिया गया। वहीं बस्तर जिला अस्पताल केंद्र में जिस सफाई कर्मी रहमती को पहला टीका लगाने के लिए चुना गया था, उसने डर की वजह से इन्कार कर दिया।

रायपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज केंद्र में सीएमएचओ कार्यालय की स्टाफ नर्स लक्ष्मी साहू ने पहला टीका लगाया। लक्ष्मी ने टीकाकरण से पहले तुलसा तांडी को टीका लगने के बाद संभावित दिक्कतों की जानकारी दी। बाद में उनकी बाईं बांह के ऊपर इंजेक्शन लगा दिया। लक्ष्मी ने बताया कि वे पिछले 9 साल से मेडिकल सर्विस में हैं। उन्हें हर तरह के इंजेक्शन लगाने प्रशिक्षण और पर्याप्त अनुभव पहले से है। कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के लिए बाद में भी उन्हें प्रशिक्षण दिया गया था। तुलसा के बाद आम्बेडकर अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. विनीत जैन को टीका लगाया गया।

टीका लगने के बाद तुलसा और दूसरे लोगों को निगरानी कक्ष में बिठाया गया। इस दौरान डॉक्टरों ने आकर पूछताछ की। तुलसा ने कहा, उन्हें कोई दिक्कत नहीं हो रही है। सब कुछ पहले जैसा है। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में तुलसा ने बताया, उन्हें अभी कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। कोई डर भी नहीं लग रहा है। साहब लोगों ने कहा है कि घर जाने के बाद भी कोई दिक्कत महसूस हो तो उन्हें बताएं। अस्पताल के सभी लोग साथ हैं ही।

तीसरे नंबर पर वैक्सीन लगवाने वाली स्टाफ नर्स देवकी सोनवानी जरूर रुआंसी हो गई थीं। उनके मन में थोड़ी चिंता थी। बाद में डॉक्टरों ने आकर उन्हें मास्क हटाकर गहरी सांस लेने को कहा। उसके बाद उन्हें राहत मिली। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में देवकी ने कहा, उन्हें अभी कोई दिक्कत महसूस नहीं हो रही है। आधे घंटे तक निगरानी कक्ष में बिठाए रखने के बाद टीका लगे व्यक्ति को जाने दिया गया। दोपहर 12.30 तक 34 लोग मेडिकल कॉलेज बूथ पहुंच चुके थे। इनमें से 29 का टीकाकरण कर दिया गया था। टीकाकरण शाम 5.30 बजे तक चलना है।

9 बजे बुलाया था 11 बजे तक बैठे

टीकाकरण के लिए लोगाें को सुबह 9 बजे से ही बुला लिया गया था। कई लोग पहुंच भी गए। सुबह 10.30 बजे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का संबोधन शुरू हुआ। इसको केंद्रों में लगी टीवी स्क्रीन और NIC की मदद से लाइव देखा गया। संबोधन के दौरान ही पहला टीका लगाने के लिए संबंधित को वैक्सीन काउंटर पर पहुंचा दिया गया। हालांकि पहला टीका प्रधानमंत्री का भाषण खत्म हो जाने के बाद 11.10 पर ही लग सका।

ड्यूटी से आए थे टीका लगवाकर काम पर लौट गए

पहले दिन जिन लोगों को टीका लगाने के लिए चुना गया था, उनमें से अधिकतर ड्यूटी पर ही थे। टीका लगवाने के बाद वे लोग काम पर लौट गए। रायपुर में पहला टीका लगवाने वाली तुलसा तांडी ने बताया, वे सुबह 8 बजे अस्पताल की ड्यूटी पर आ गई थीं। वहां वार्ड में मरीजों के बेड चादर बदले। उसके बाद समय होने पर टीका लगवाने आ गई। तुलसा ने कहा, यहां से अस्पताल ही जाएंगी।

एम्स निदेशक डॉ. नागरकर ने अस्पताल के कर्मचारी से पूछा टीका लगवाकर कैसा लग रहा है, जवाब मिला- अच्छा।
एम्स निदेशक डॉ. नागरकर ने अस्पताल के कर्मचारी से पूछा टीका लगवाकर कैसा लग रहा है, जवाब मिला- अच्छा।

एम्स में निदेशक डॉ. नागरकर को पहला टीका

रायपुर एम्स स्थित बूथ पर एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. नितिन एम. नागरकर को पहला टीका लगाया गया। उनके बाद सफाईकर्मी मलखान जांगड़े को टीका लगा। टीका लगने के बाद निगरानी कक्ष में दोनों आसपास बैठे। एम्स निदेशक ने कर्मचारी से पूछा कि कोई तकलीफ तो महसूस नहीं हो रही है। सफाई कर्मी जांगड़े ने कहा, नहीं अच्छा लग रहा है।

रायपुर जिला अस्पताल में वार्ड ब्वॉय को

रायपुर जिला अस्पताल में वार्ड ब्वाॅय हेमंत दुबे को पहला टीका लगा। उसके बाद सफाई कर्मी चितरु थापर को लगाया गया। जिला अस्पताल केंद्र में राज्य टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. अमर सिंह ठाकुर को भी टीका लगा। निगरानी कक्ष में आधा घंटा बिताने के बाद सभी लोग काम पर लौट गए।

रायपुर जिला अस्पताल में पहला टीका लगवाने वाले वार्ड ब्वॉय हेमंत दुबे।
रायपुर जिला अस्पताल में पहला टीका लगवाने वाले वार्ड ब्वॉय हेमंत दुबे।

टीका लगवाने वाले सबसे बुजूर्ग रहे डॉ. दाबके

आयुष विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व कुलपति डॉ. अरुण टी. दाबके, पहला टीका लगवाने वाले सबसे बुजूर्ग व्यक्ति रहे। उन्होंने रायपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज बूथ पर टीका लगवाया। डॉ. दाबके से वालंटियर किया था।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव बूथों पर पहुंचे, उन्होंने टीका लगवाने वालों से बात कर उन्हें बधाई दी।
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव बूथों पर पहुंचे, उन्होंने टीका लगवाने वालों से बात कर उन्हें बधाई दी।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने भी देखी व्यवस्था

दोपहर में मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंचे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने टीकाकरण की व्यवस्था देखी। टीका लगवाने वालों और लगाने वालों से बात कर उनका हौसला बढ़ाया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की अपर मुख्य सचिव रेणु जी पिल्लै और राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन की संचालक डॉ. प्रियंका शुक्ला ने उन्हें पूरे अभियान की जानकारी दी।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा, आज से अभियान की शुरुआत हो गई है। उम्मीद है कि डेढ़-दो साल तक अभियान चलेगा। कोरोना काल में जो लोग फ्रंटलाइन पर रहे, वे वैक्सीन के लिए भी आगे आए हैं। इससे कोरोना से निपटने के दौरान उनकी सुरक्षा मजबूत होगी। वहीं समाज में मैसेज जाएगा कि टीका सुरक्षित है।

आपातकाल की भी व्यवस्था

ड्राई रन से सबक लेते हुए टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर आपातकालीन स्थिति से निपटने के इंतजाम किए गए थे। बूथ पर तीन बिस्तर का एक वार्ड तैयार था। किसी की तबीयत खराब होने पर उन्हें यहां रखा जाता। हर केंद्र पर 108 एम्बुलेंस को तैयार रखा गया था। कोई रिएक्शन सामने आने पर उन्हें जिला अस्पताल और मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल ले जाने की व्यवस्था तय हुई।

बूथ पर आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए ऐसे बेड का इंतजाम हुआ था।
बूथ पर आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए ऐसे बेड का इंतजाम हुआ था।

जो नहीं आए उनको बाद में लगेगा

रायपुर CMHO डॉ. मीरा बघेल ने बताया, सूची में शामिल जो लोग आज नहीं आ पाए उनको किसी दूसरे दिन फिर बुलाया जाएगा। कोविन एप में उनके नाम को रीशेड्यूल किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया, गर्भवती, शिशुवती महिलाओं और बीमार व्यक्तियों को टीका नहीं लगाना है।

बिलासपुर में नहीं पहुंची टीके लिए चुनी गई पहली कर्मचारी

बिलासपुर में जिला अस्पताल के चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी लक्ष्मी भुई किसी कारणवश टीकाकरण में नहीं आ सकीं। इसके चलते जानू भाई के साथ ही सिम्स के रामनाथ को पहला टीका लगाया गया है।

बस्तर : सफाई कर्मचारी रहमती ने वैक्सीनेशन से किया इनकार

जिला अस्पताल की सफाई कर्मचारी रहमती के टीकाकरण से इनकार करने के बाद महारानी अस्पताल की स्टाफ नर्स दीपिका ठाकुर को पहली वैक्सीन दी गई है।
जिला अस्पताल की सफाई कर्मचारी रहमती के टीकाकरण से इनकार करने के बाद महारानी अस्पताल की स्टाफ नर्स दीपिका ठाकुर को पहली वैक्सीन दी गई है।

वहीं बस्तर में भी टीका करण की शुरुआत हो गई है। जिला अस्पताल की सफाई कर्मचारी रहमती को टीकाकरण के लिए चुना गया था, लेकिन उसने इनकार कर दिया। रहमती का कहना है कि उसका उपवास है, लेकिन बताया जा रहा है कि वह वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर काफी डरी हुई है। प्रशासन की ओर से जारी ब्रोशर को पढ़ने के बाद ज्यादातर लोग वैक्सीनेशन से पीछे हट रहे हैं। रहमती के इनकार के बाद अब महारानी अस्पताल की स्टाफ नर्स दीपिका ठाकुर को पहली वैक्सीन दी गई है।

