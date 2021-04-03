पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर में उत्साह का पहला टीका:सिम्स के चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी रामनाथ बोले- डर नहीं, ये गर्व की बात है; लक्ष्मी की जगह जानू भाई को लगी वैक्सीन

बिलासपुर19 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी रामनाथ को सिम्स में पहला टीका लगाया गया। कहा- लंबा इंतजार कराया टीके ने। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जानू भाई का नाम पहले आया तो थोड़ा डर लगा, बोले- थोड़ी घबराहट हो रही है
  • जिले में पहले दिन 6 कोविड सेंटर पर 600 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का होगा वैक्सीनेशन

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में पहली वैक्सीन सिम्स के चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी रामनाथ को लगाई गई। रामनाथ मोर्चरी में पोस्टमार्टम का काम करते हैं। वैक्सीन लगने से पहले कहा कि यह उनके लिए डर की नहीं, गर्व की बात है। बहुत लंबा इंतजार इसके लिए करना पड़ा है। लोगों की मौत हो गई, उनके बच्चे तक दूर हो गए। ऐसे में जब उन शवों को हटाने में नहीं डरे, तो अब क्यों डरेंगे।

जिला अस्पताल में जानू भाई वैक्सीनेशन से पहले घबराए तो जिला टीका करण अधिकारी ने बढ़ाया हौंसला।
जिला अस्पताल में जानू भाई को पहली वैक्सीन लगाई गई, पर जिले में वह दूसरे नंबर पर आ गए। वैक्सीन लगने से पहले वह थोड़ा डरे हुए थे। जानू भाई ने कहा कि उन्हें थोड़ी घबराहबट हो रही है। इस पर टीकाकरण अधिकारी ने उनका हौंसला बढ़ाया। वैक्सीनेशन के बाद जानू भाई बोले कि अब बेहतर लग रहा है। कोई डर नहीं है। कोई दिक्कत होगी तो डॉक्टर साहब ने बताने के लिए कहा है।

जिले में सबसे पहले लक्ष्मी भुई को लगने वाला था टीका
हालांकि सबसे पहली वैक्सीन जिला अस्पताल की चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी लक्ष्मी भुई को लगने वाली थी। एप के जरिए सबसे पहले उनका ही नाम वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए तय किया गया है। उनसे बात हुई थी तो वह वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर काफी उत्साहित थीं। इस बीच परिवार में किसी का निधन होने के चलते उनको जाना पड़ा।

टीकाकरण में 555 कर्मचारी लगाए गए

  • कुल वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर : 55
  • वैक्सीनेशन में लगे कर्मचारी : 555
  • पहले चरण में वैक्सीनेशन : 18500
  • पहले दिन का लक्ष्य : 600 (100-100 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगेगी)
  • पहले दिन के लिए 6 सेंटर : जिला अस्पताल, सिम्स, अपोलो हास्पिटल, दर्रीघाट, मस्तूरी और बिल्हा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र
  • जिले में कुल उपलब्ध वैक्सीन : 11480
  • मांगे गए थे वैक्सीन के डोज : 22950
  • जिले में कुल हेल्थ वर्कर्स : 17805
