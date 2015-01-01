पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भ्रष्टाचार रोकने वालों पर ही शिकंजा:ACB के पूर्व प्रभारी सहित एक IPS के खिलाफ बिलासपुर में FIR; फर्जी दस्तावेज से ठेकेदार के घर छापा मारने का आरोप

बिलासपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ में भ्रष्टाचार पकड़ने वाले अफसरों पर ही भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर एफआईआर दर्ज हो गई है। आरोप है कि ईओडब्ल्यू के पूर्व प्रभारी और एक आईपीएस अफसर ने कूटरचित दस्तावेज के आधार पर एक शासकीय ठेकेदार के घर छापा मारा और गहने, नगदी सहित अन्य सामान जब्त कर ले गए।
  • कोर्ट के आदेश पर सात माह बाद सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला
  • दिसंबर 2014 में हुई थी कार्रवाई, कैश, गहने सहित अन्य सामान किया था जब्त

छत्तीसगढ़ में भ्रष्टाचार रोकने वाले अफसरों पर ही करप्शन को लेकर FIR दर्ज की गई है। आरोप है कि EOW के पूर्व प्रभारी और एक IPS अफसर ने फर्जी दस्तावेज के आधार पर एक शासकीय ठेकेदार के घर छापा मारा और गहने, नगदी सहित अन्य सामान जब्त कर ले गए। कोर्ट के आदेश के 7 माह बाद बिलासपुर की सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, साकेत एक्सटेंशन बिल्डिंग, अग्रसेन चौक निवासी पवन अग्रवाल शासकीय ए श्रेणी के ठेकेदार हैं। जबकि उनके भाई आलोक अग्रवाल जल संसाधन विभाग में एग्जिक्यूटिव इंजीनियर हैं। पवन अग्रवाल का कहना है कि उन्होंने अपने भाई के कार्यक्षेत्र में कोई भी काम नहीं किया है। पवन के घर में दिसंबर 2014 को ACB टीम ने सर्च वारंट के साथ छापा मारा।

जिस FIR पर सर्चिंग की गई, वह ACB में दर्ज ही नहीं

पवन का आरोप है कि सर्च वारंट में FIR नंबर नहीं दर्ज था। अफसरों ने सर्चिंग के दौरान उनकी निजी संपत्ति, पत्नी की संपत्ति, सोने-चांदी के गहने और नगदी जब्त कर लिए। सर्च वारंट में उनके भाई आलोक के खिलाफ दर्ज मामले में कार्रवाई किए जाने का उल्लेख था। वहीं ACB ने जिस FIR के तहत सर्चिंग की, वह उनके थाने में दर्ज ही नहीं है। इसके लिए फर्जी दस्तावेज बनाए गए।

डीजी आईपीएस मुकेश गुप्ता और नारायणपुर एसपी रजनेश सिंह निलंबित

आपराधिक षड्यंत्र रचने, धोखाधड़ी सहित अन्य धाराओं में मामला दर्ज
इस मामले को लेकर पवन अग्रवाल मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट की कोर्ट में गए थे। जिस पर CJM कोर्ट ने मार्च 2020 में सिविल लाइन थाने को FIR दर्ज कर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए थे। बावजूद इसके सात महीने तक मामला लटका रहा। इसके बाद रविवार रात पुलिस ने EOW और ACB के अफसरों पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया। उन पर आपराधिक षड्यंत्र रचने, धोखाधड़ी, सहित अन्य धाराएं लगाई गई हैं।

