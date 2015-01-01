पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आते ही मरीजों की काउंसलिंग, सवा महीने में 475 को बचाया तनाव से

बिलासपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्पर्श क्लीनिक में मरीज पूछ रहे सवाल, किस अस्पताल में भर्ती करेंगे? हम ठीक ताे हो जाएंगे या नहीं?

राज्य मानसिक चिकित्सालय सेंदरी बिलासपुर की बेहतर कार्यशैली ने 41 दिन में 475 कोरोना संक्रमित मानसिक रोगियों या अवसाद से ग्रसित लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाया है। यहां संचालित स्पर्श क्लीनिक की सही सलाह और विशेषज्ञों के इलाज ने लोगों को न सिर्फ मानसिक अवसाद से उबरने में मदद की है, बल्कि उनके परिवार को एक नया जीवन जीने का मार्ग भी दिया गया। 475 में 50 फीसदी यानी 237 मरीज ऐसे मिले, जो एक जैसे सवालों के तनाव से परेशान थे। मनोरोग चिकित्सक डॉ. मल्लिकार्जुन राव ने बताया कि कोरोना से पीड़ित होने के बाद ज्यादातर लोग इस बात से परेशान हो रहे हैं कि उन्हें किस अस्पताल में भर्ती करेंगे, अस्पताल में क्या सुविधा मिलेगी, डॉक्टर पास तो आएंगे नहीं, इलाज करेंगे या नहीं, हम ठीक भी हो पाएंगे या नहीं। इसके अलावा भी उनके मन में कई सवालों का तनाव था। लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा किस अस्पताल में भर्ती करेंगे, वहां कैसी व्यवस्था होगी और हम ठीक हो पाएंगे भी या नहीं। इन तीन सवालों को 475 में से 237 लोगों ने पूछा है। कहा जाए तो 50 फीसदी लोग इस बात का तनाव ले रहे हैं। हम उन्हें भरोसा दिलाते हैं कि हम आपके साथ हैं, आपकी हर तरह की मदद करेंगे और अस्पतालों में बेहतर व्यवस्था है, आप 100 फीसदी ठीक होकर आएंगे। बशर्ते आपको हिम्मत रखनी होगी। ये जवाब देकर हम मरीजों का तनाव दूर करते हैं। मनोरोग चिकित्सक से आंकड़े उस समय के हैं जब हाेम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा नहीं थी। काउंसलिंग का एक और सबसे बड़ा फायदा यह मिला कि जो लोग आत्महत्या जैसे कदम उठाने की सोच रहे थे उन्हें भी नई दिशा दिखाने में कामयाबी पाई है।

लोगों की धारणा को बदलना सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी
मानसिक चिकित्सालय के चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. बीआर नंदा ने बताया ऐसे समय में सबसे अधिक जरूरी है कि लोगों की धारणा को बदला जाए और मानसिक रोग की पूर्ण जानकारी प्राप्त की जाए। मानसिक बीमारी के प्रति लोगों की सोच को बदला जा सके यह कार्य उनके द्वारा संचालित स्पर्श क्लीनिक के विशेषज्ञ बखूबी कर रहे हैं। स्पर्श क्लीनिक के माध्यम से न केवल मानसिक बीमारियों का इलाज किया जा रहा है बल्कि लोगों को मानसिक बीमारियों से संबंधित उचित परामर्श भी दिया जा रहा है।

वीडिया काॅल से कर रहे काउंसलिंग
स्पर्श क्लीनिक में मनोरोग चिकित्सक डॉ. मल्लिकार्जुन राव, चिकित्सा मनोवैज्ञानिक डॉ. दिनेश कुमार लहरी, प्रशांत पाण्डेय व एंजलीना वैभव लाल फोन कॉल व वीडियो कॉल के जरिए लोगों की काउंसलिंग कर उन्हें तनाव से बचने के आवश्यक उपायों के बारे में जानकारी प्रदान कर रहे हैं। स्पर्श क्लिनिक में मानसिक रोगों का उपचार निशुल्क किया जाता है। स्पर्श क्लीनिक में 11 अक्टूबर से 21 नवंबर तक 475 कोरोना संक्रमित तनावग्रस्त लोगों को उपचार या काउंसलिंग की गई। 11 मानसिक समस्या से पीड़ित, दो अनिद्रा यानि स्लीप की समस्या, तीन परिवार में किसी मौत से दुखी शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें116 दिन में सबसे कम 37765 मरीज ठीक हुए, 58 दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस बढ़े - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें