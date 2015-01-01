पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तिफरा ओवरब्रिज के पास फैक्ट्री के सुपरवाइजर को क्रेन ने कुचला

बिलासपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • घर से काम पर जाने के लिए निकला था, सिरगिट्‌टी नयापारा का रहने वाला

तिफरा ओवरब्रिज के पास क्रेन ने साइकिल सवार को कुचल दिया। वह फैक्ट्री का सुपरवाइजर था। घटना के समय घर से काम पर जाने के लिए निकला था। हादसा सिरगिट्‌टी थाना क्षेत्र में हुई। सिरगिट्‌टी के वार्ड क्रमांक 11 नयापारा निवासी रामभाऊ यादव पिता तिरिथ राम यादव 55 वर्ष सिरगिट्‌टी के एक फैक्ट्री में काम करता था। वह सुपरवाइजर था। मंगलवार की सुबह 9.30 बजे रोज की तरह घर से काम पर जाने के लिए साइकिल से निकला था। तिफरा ओवरब्रिज के पास पहुंचते ही क्रेन ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। इससे वह जमीन पर गिरा और क्रेन का पहिया उसके ऊपर से गुजर गया। हादसे में वह गंभीर रूप से घायल था। सिरगिट्‌टी थाने का कांस्टेबल रजनीश पांडेय वहां से जा रहा था। देखा तो ठहर गया और रामभाऊ को अपनी गाड़ी से सिम्स लेकर आया। यहां डॉक्टरों ने उसकी जांच की और मृत घोषित कर दिया। उसने रामभाऊ के परिजनों को सूचना दी। कुछ देर बाद पुलिस आई और घटनास्थल से दुर्घटनाकारित क्रेन को जब्त किया।

ब्लैक स्पॉट के पास घटना दो साल में 6 की मौत
जिस स्थान पर दुर्घटना हुई वह ब्लैक स्पॉट घोषित है। हाल में ही रायपुर व बिलासपुर के ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने यहां का दौरा कर अपने मातहतों को दुर्घटना रोकने जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिया था। पुलिस बल के साथ सड़क पर स्टॉपर लगाने के लिए कहा था पर ऐसा नहीं हुआ। यहां पर 2017, 2018 में 6 दुर्घटनाएं हुईं और इनमें से कोई नहीं बचा। सभी की मौत हो गई।

