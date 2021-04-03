पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:अपराधगढ़ बना छत्तीसगढ़, अपराधियों पर पुलिस का खौफ खत्म: अमर अग्रवाल

बिलासपुर
भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं पूर्व मंत्री अमर अग्रवाल ने कहा है कि दो सालों में छत्तीसगढ़ अपराध गढ़ बन कर रह गया है। कानून व्यवस्था की हालत पूरे राज्य में दिनों दिन खराब होती जा रही है।बढ़ते शहरीकरण की प्रक्रिया में अपराध का बढ़ना अपनी जगह अलग विषय है लेकिन अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद होना और संगठित अपराध के साथ में असंगठित अपराधों की श्रेणी में आने वाली घटनाओं का छत्तीसगढ़ के शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में आम हो जाना अत्यंत चिंताजनक है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस द्वारा राजनीति में अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने से गुंडातत्व अपनी करतूतों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। भू माफियाओं का बोलबाला है। कानून व्यवस्था को मेंटेन करने के बजाए पुलिस की भूमिका वीआईपी ड्यूटी और नेता मंत्रियों के बंगले के चक्कर लगाने में ही ज्यादा दिखाई पड़ रही है।सड़कों और घरों में महिलाएं और बुजुर्ग तक सुरक्षित नहीं हैं।

गोलीकांड, पार्षद की गुंडागिरी
अग्रवाल ने एक बयान में कहा कि उसलापुर का गोलीकांड, लाल खदान का हत्याकांड, उज्जवला संरक्षण गृह में महिलाओं के साथ दुर्व्यवहार, नेहरू नगर में बुजुर्ग महिला के साथ हुई लूट, सरेआम पार्षद द्वारा आम नागरिक से मारपीट वायरल वीडियो आदि अनेकों ऐसी घटनाएं हैं जिसमें बिलासपुर की शांति व्यवस्था पर प्रश्नचिन्ह खड़ा हो गया है। राजधानी के साथ में न्यायधानी में भी ड्रग्स का अवैध धंधा पैर पसार रहा है।

विदेशी सेलिब्रिटी लोकतंत्र का ककहरा सीखे
पूर्व मंत्री ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन की आड़ में विदेशी सेलिब्रिटीज को भारतीय लोकतंत्र की सुंदरता की कोटि का ककहरा पहले जान लेना चाहिए। उसके बाद टिप्पणी करनी चाहिए।केवल ट्विट करने से लोकतंत्र नही चलता।भारत अपनी संप्रभुता की रक्षा करने एव आंतरिक और बाह्य मामलों का हल निकालने के लिए पूरी तरह सक्षम है।

