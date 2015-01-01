पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर में साइबर क्राइम:कपड़ा व्यापारी को कैश बैक देने का झांसा देकर OTP पूछा, फिर 3 बार में बैंक खाता कर दिया खाली

गौरेला37 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला में शातिर बदमाशों ने एक कपड़ा व्यापारी ने ऑनलाइन 54 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा ठग लिए। बदमाशों ने व्यापारी को फोन-पे से पेमेंट करने पर कैश बैंक मिलने का झांसा दिया था।
  • गौरेला क्षेत्र का मामला, फोन-पे से पेमेंट करने पर दिया था रुपए मिलने का झांसा
  • खाते से निकाल लिए 54 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा, बैलेंस चेक किया तो पता चला

छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला में शातिर बदमाशों ने एक कपड़ा व्यापारी ने ऑनलाइन 54 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा ठग लिए। बदमाशों ने व्यापारी को फोन-पे से पेमेंट करने पर कैश बैंक मिलने का झांसा दिया था। व्यापारी ने जब मोबाइल से खाते का बैलेंस चेक किया तो उसे ठगी का पता चला। इसके बाद उसने बैंक के साथ ही गौरेला थाने में शिकायत दी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सुंदर नगर, सारबहरा निवासी गौरीशंकर तिवारी का खाता स्थानीय स्टेट बैंक की शाखा में है। उनके मोबाइल 4 नवंबर को एक कॉल आया। कॉल करने वाले ने खुद का नाम अविनाश कुमार सिंह बताया। कहा कि वह नई दिल्ली स्थित फोन-पे के ऑफिस से बोल रहा है। बताया कि फोन-पे इस्तेमाल करने पर उनको कैशबैक मिला है।

कैशबैक लेने के लिए OTP बताने की बात कही
शातिर ठग ने गौरीशंकर से कैश बैक लेने के लिए मोबाइल पर आए OTP नंबर बताने की बात कही। इसके बाद तीन बार OTP आया और गौरीशंकर बताते रहे। फोन कटने के बाद उन्होंने मोबाइल से बैलेंस चेक किया तो पता चला कि उनके खाते से 54397 रुपए निकल गए हैं और सिर्फ 50 रुपए बचे हैं। इस पर उन्होंने आए नंबर पर कॉल किया, पर वह बंद मिला।

