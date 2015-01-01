पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:मई के बाद दिनभर में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना जांच, 125 नए पॉजिटिव, एक पीड़ित ने तोड़ा दम, 32 ठीक हुए

बिलासपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिम्स में डॉक्टर पॉजिटिव, शहर के 27 से ज्यादा इलाकों में मिले 79 मरीज

छह महीने बाद जिले में दिनभर में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना जांच हुई है। मंगलवार को 2008 लोगों की जांच की गई। इनमें 1507 एंटीजन, 452 आरटी-पीसीआर और 49 ट्रूनेट जांच की गई। इससे पहले मई महीने में जब प्रवासी मजदूर दूसरे राज्यों से लौट रहे थे उस समय दिनभर में जांच का आंकड़ा 2 हजार तक पहुंचा था। ऐसा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर बता रहे हैं। जिला सर्विलेंस अधिकारी बीके वैष्णव का कहना है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से जांच में कमी आई थी, लेकिन अब फिर से तेजी लौट आई है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने सभी जांच सेंटरों में कर्मचारियों की संख्या बढ़ी दी और उन्हें कह दिया है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा कोरोना जांच करें, इसका परिणाम मंगलवार को दिखा भी। छह महीने बाद जिले में 2 हजार से अधिक जांच एक दिन में हुई है। अब लगातार आंकड़े बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। इधर मंगलवार को 125 नए मरीजों के मिलते ही कुल मरीजों की संख्या जिले में 15329 पहुंच गई। रोज की तरह शहरी क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा 79 लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। 36 मरीजों की पहचान ग्रामीण इलाकों से हुई है। वहीं 10 रोगी ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज शहर के अस्पताल में चल रहा है। डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ, रेल कर्मचारी सहित अन्य लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। वहीं पुराने बस स्टैंड स्थित भारत होजियरी में भी दो मरीज मिले हैं। इधर 24 घंटे में 32 लोग कोरोना से जीतकर डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 14208 पहुंच गई है।

अपोलो में 50 साल के मरीज की मौत, जिले में अब तक 246 हारे जिंदगी
मंगलवार जिले में कोरोना पीड़ित एक मरीज की मौत होते की कुल दम तोड़ने वालों की संख्या 246 हो गई। मस्तूरी ब्लॉक के जयराम नगर में रहने वाले 49 वर्षीय जीतराम यादव ने बालोदा बाजार के एमसीएच कोविड अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली है। इधर अपोलो में लगातार मौतों का दौर जारी है। मंगलवार को रायगढ़ जिले के निवासी 50 साल के सहदेव ने दम तोड़ा है।

इन परिवारों में एक से ज्यादा मरीज
अलग-अलग परिवारों में एक से ज्यादा मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। नर्मदा नगर तिफरा में रहने वाले बंजारे परिवार के 40, 50, 20 और 19 वर्षीय चार लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। आरके नगर में सिंह परिवार में 9 लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। उनकी उम्र 47, 68, 49, 42, 44, 17, 12, 9 और 51 वर्ष है। केंदा में अग्रवाल परिवार में 30 और 55 वर्षीय, अरपा कालोनी में साहू परिवार के 36 और 4 साल के दो लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। सीएनसी अस्पताल में 30, 62 और 70 साल के तीन मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। क्रांति नगर में भी एक ही परिवार के चार मरीज मिले हैं। इनकी उम्र 50, 27, 30 और 39 वर्ष है।

भारत होजियरी में दो मरीज, संपर्क में रहे संदेहियों का होगा टेस्ट
रेलवे कंट्रेक्शन कालोनी में रहने वाले रजक परिवार के तीन सदस्य कोरोना की चपेट में आए हैं। 14, 13 और 44 वर्षीय मरीजों के मिलने के बाद संपर्क में रहने वाले संदेहियों की जांच होगी। इधर पुराना बस स्टैंड स्थित भारत होजियरी में भी दो मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। 22 और 35 वर्षीय दो मरीजों के मिलने के बाद दुकान में काम करने वाले अन्य कर्मचारी सहित सभी के टेस्ट होंगे। रतनपुर के बड़ी बाजार में एक रहने वाले जायसवाल परिवार के 50 और 49 वर्षीय दो लाेग संक्रमित हुए हैं।

सिम्स में डॉक्टर पॉजिटिव जेल में फिर मिला मरीज
सिम्स में मरीजों के मिलने का दौर नहीं थम रहा है। मंगलवार को फिर 38 वर्षीय डॉक्टर कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले। इससे पहले यहां लगातार कर्मचारी संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। अब डॉक्टर के संपर्क में रहे कर्मचारी और अधिकारियों की भी जांच होगी। इधर कुछ दिन राहत के बाद सेंट्रल जेल में फिर मरीजों मिलना शुरू हो गए हैं। 24 वर्षीय एक मरीज मिलने के बाद जेल परिसर में फिर से हलचल मच गई। इससे पहले जेल में कैदी, जेल प्रहरी सहित 25 से ज्यादा लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें116 दिन में सबसे कम 37765 मरीज ठीक हुए, 58 दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस बढ़े - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें