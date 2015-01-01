पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:दीपावली आज, गोवर्धन पूजा कल और 16 नवंबर को मनेगी भाईदूज

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस और रुप चौदस की पूजा-अर्चना हुई

दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत गुरुवार धनतेरस से हो गई। शुक्रवार को रुप चौदस के साथ ही धनतेरस की पूजा भी की गई। धनतेरस पर बाजार खरीदारों से गुलजार रहा। सुबह से ही लोग खरीदारी के लिए घरों से निकलने लगे थे। दोपहर में शहर से शाम तक शहर के बाजारों में अच्छी रौनक रही। सराफा, कपड़ा और इलेक्ट्रानिक्स की दुकानों के साथ ही फुटपाथ पर लगी पूजन सामग्री की दुकानों में भी भीड़ रही। शुक्रवार को शाम 5:59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी तिथि रही। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी तिथि लग गई। शाम 6 बजे तक धनतेरस की पूजा और दीपदान किया गया। फिर 6 से 7 बजे के बीच नरक चौदस का दीपदान हुआ। लक्ष्मी पूजा शनिवार को होगी। इसके दूसरे दिन 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा होगी। 15 नवंबर को अमावस्या तिथि सुबह 10.37 तक रहेगी। इसके बाद प्रतिपदा तिथि पर गोवर्धन पूजा एवं अन्नकूट महोत्सव के आयोजन होंगे। 16 नवंबर को प्रतिपदा सुबह 7.06 बजे तक है और उसके बाद भाईदूज प्रारंभ होगी। इसके अलावा बंगाली समाज के द्वारा काली पूजा दीपावली के अवसर पर की जाएगी।

बाजार के हर हिस्से में मिली पूजन सामग्री: शनिवार को खरीदी में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण पूजन सामग्री थी। मिट्टी की दीये की गोल आकार वाली लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा, सड़क के किनारे दीया-बाती, लाई-बताशा के साथ-साथ धान की बालियां, कमल का फूल आदि जरूरी सामान की दुकानें सजीं थीं।

