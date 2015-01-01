पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ठगी:शहर के ठेकेदार से महाराष्ट्र की कंपनी के डॉयरेक्टर ने की 2.09 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिनोचा कॉलोनी निवासी ठेकेदार ने कोतवाली थाने में लिखवाई रिपोर्ट

बिलासपुर के ठेकेदार से महाराष्ट्र नागपुर के मेटल माइनिंग इंडस्ट्रीज इण्डिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के डॉयरेक्टर ने 2 करोड़ 9 लाख 12 बारह हजार 466 रुपए हड़प लिया। सिटी कोतवाली पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। मिनोचा कॉलोनी निवासी सुरेश मुरारका पिता स्व. एनएम. मुरारका 57 वर्ष सालासार बालाजी इन्फ्रा बिलासपुर छग के पार्टनर हैं तथा सड़क निर्माण में क्रेशर मशीन से मटेरियल तोड़ने का काम करते हैं। उनका मारवाड़ी लाइन,खपरगंज में आफिस है। यहां से सभी काम संपादित करते हैं। 2019 में मेटल माइनिंग इंडस्ट्रीज नागपुर एफ्कान्स इन्फ्रारस्ट्रक्चर लिमिटेड ने मुंबई सुपर एक्सप्रेस वर्धा महाराष्ट्र में सड़क निर्माण का काम ठेका लिया। मेटल माइनिंग इंडस्ट्रीज के डायरेक्टर अभय गोरले ने उनसे क्रेशर के काम के संबंध में फोन पर चर्चा की। 29 सितंबर को उनके नाम पर वर्क आर्डर जारी किया। 15 अक्टूबर 2019 को धोखाधड़ी कर संशोधित वर्क-आर्डर मेटल माइनिंग इंडस्ट्रीज के डायरेक्टर अभय गोरले ने जारी किया। ठेकेदार के काम की रकम एफ्कान्स कंपनी को मेटल माइनिंग इंडस्ट्रीज व श्री सालासार बालाजी इन्फ्रा बिलासपुर के एकाउंट में जमा करना था पर उसने नहीं किया। रकम नहीं मिलने से धोखाधड़ी का आशंका हुई। इस कारण काम बंद कर दिया। मेटल माइनिंग इंडस्ट्रीज के डायरेक्टर अभय गोरले ने ठेकेदार को झूठा आश्वासन दिया और काम शुरू करने की बात की। एफ्कान्स कंपनी ने षड़यंत्रकर ठेकेदार के किए गए कार्य का भुगतान सीधे मेटल माइनिंग इंडस्ट्रीज के व्यक्तिगत खाते में करवा लिया। आरोपी ने ठेकेदार का बकाया 2,09,12,466 रुपए का भुगतान नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें