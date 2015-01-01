पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर में वारदात:चरित्र संदेह पर पत्नी से मारपीट कर रहा था, बेटा बीच-बचाव के लिए आया तो धारदार हथियार से हमला किया

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चरित्र संदेह को लेकर पत्नी की पिटाई कर रहा था युवक। बीच बचाव करने के लिए बेटा आया तो उस पर धारदार हथियार से हमला कर दिया। -प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • सिविल लाइंस क्षेत्र के धुरीपारा में देर रात की घटना, बेटे को आई चोटें
  • सिलाई और सरकारी स्कूल में खाना बनाकर महिला चलाती है परिवार

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में चरित्र पर संदेह के चलते एक युवक अपनी पत्नी से मारपीट कर रहा था। इस दौरान उसका बेटा और बेटी बचाने के लिए आए तो उनसे भी मारपीट की। इस बीच धारदार हथियार से बेटे पर हमला कर दिया, जिससे वह घायल हो गया। इसके बाद पत्नी थाने पहुंची और मामला दर्ज कराया। घटना सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार रात की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, धुरीपारा मंगला निवासी संतोषी पटेल का पति संतोष पटेल शराबी है। पत्नी के मुताबिक, संतोष कोई काम नहीं करता है। परिवार चलाने के लिए संतोषी सिलाई और सरकारी स्कूल में खाना बनाने का काम करती है। संतोषी का आरोप है कि चरित्र पर संदेह के चलते संतोष अक्सर उससे मारपीट करता है। मंगलवार रात भी करीब 8 बजे संतोष शराब पीकर घर आया और हंगामा करने लगा।

गालियां देने से पति को मना किया तो मारपीट करने लगा
पति की गालियां सुनकर संतोषी ने मना किया तो वह मारपीट करने लगा। इस पर बेटा गुलशन और बेटी ममता बीच-बचाव करने के लिए पहुंचे। संतोष ने उनसे भी मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान किसी धारदार हथियार से बेटे पर हमला कर दिया। उसके हाथ में चोटें आई हैं। महिला ने पति पर जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है। साथ ही पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

