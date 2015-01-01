पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली की तैयारी:दुकानें कम होने से पटाखा बाजार में लग सकती है भीड़

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटाखों की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी की आशंका, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जरुरी

43 दुकान नहीं लगने की वजह से इस बार मल्टीपरपज स्कूल मैदान में लगने जा रहे पटाखा बाजार में भीड़ लग सकती है। वहीं पटाखों की मात्रा भी इस बार कम रहने वाली है, इसलिए भी लोग जल्द से जल्द खरीदने के लिए बाजार में पहुंच सकते हैं। दीवाली 14 नवंबर को है और कर्मचारियों को बोनस मिलने के बाद बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ती नजर आ रही है। इधर धान के फसल की कटाई भी शुरू हो गई है और 1 नवंबर को एक लाख 6 हजार किसानों के खातों में 85 करोड़ 93 लाख रुपए जमा कराए जा चुके हैं। इसका असर भी बाजार में नजर आ रहा है। इधर लोग दिवाली पर कपड़े, मिठाइयां, बर्तन और अन्य सामग्रियों के साथ ही पटाखों की खरीदी को लेकर योजना बनाने में जुट गए हैं। इस बार पटाखों की बिक्री तेजी से होने और जल्द खत्म होने की बात कही जा रही है। मल्टीपरपज स्कूल में पटाखा बाजार खुलने की तैयारी चल रही है। इन दिनों अस्थाई दुकानें टेंट कर्मचारियों द्वारा बनाई जा रही है। पिछले साल 96 दुकानें लगी थी लेकिन इस बार कोरोना में नुकसान की आशंका से 43 व्यापारियों ने दुकान नहीं लगाने का निर्णय लिया और पंजीयन ही नहीं कराया। 96 की जगह 53 दुकानें नजर आएंगी और रेलवे क्षेत्र में भी 55 की जगह कम दुकानें खुलने की संभावना है। वहां रविवार से पटाखा व्यापारी पंजीयन कराएंगे। इधर इस दिवाली की महत्वपूर्ण बात ये हैं शिवाकाशी सहित देश के अन्य इलाकों से थोक विक्रेताओं ने पटाखे कम मंगाए गए हैं। इसके पीछे महत्वपूर्ण कारण चिल्हर विक्रेताओं द्वारा कम डिमांड करना है। रेलवे क्षेत्र में पटाखा व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष बीएसएन मूर्ति ने बताया कि कोरोना के मद्देनजर पटाखा बाजार की गाइडलाइन कुछ दिनों पहले ही आई। इससे पहले बाजार लगेगा या नहीं, यह तय नहीं था। इस वजह से अधिकांश विक्रेताओं ने पटाखा आर्डर नहीं किया। अब बाजार लगना तय है पर मांग के बावजूद थोक विक्रेता आपूर्ति की स्थिति में नहीं है, क्योंकि इतना समय नहीं है कि पटाखा आ सके। इस वजह से पटाखों की कीमतों में कुछ फीसदी की वृद्धि संभावित है। लोगों को पटाखा बाजार में कोविड-19 के निर्देशों के तहत सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें