लापरवाही:अमृत मिशन ठेकेदार की लापरवाही से सदर में पाइप फूटा, पानी सड़कों पर बहता रहा

बिलासपुर42 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 घंटों तक कोई नहीं पहुंचा

कोरोना चौक के पास सुबह 6.30 बजे सैर के लिए निकले लोगों को रोड पर पानी के तेज फौव्वारे से बच कर चलना पड़ा। देखते ही देखते सड़क पर पानी बहने लगा। अमृत मिशन का कार्य कर रहे ठेकेदार इंडियन ह्यूम पाइप के एक्सीवेटर चालक की लापरवाही से 150 एमएम का डीआई पाइप फट गया था। पाइप फटने के कारण सदर, जूनीलाइन, खपरगंज और मसानगंज क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों घरों में पानी नहीं पहुंचा।

