पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:दिनभर में 1823 ने कराई कोरोना जांच, 95 पॉजिटिव, 122 डिस्चार्ज

बिलासपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में शनिवार को दिनभर में 1823 लोगों ने कोरोना की जांच कराई। सबसे ज्यादा जिला मुख्यालय में 403 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। सिम्स में 243 जांच हुई। बिल्हा, कोटा, तखतपुर और मस्तूरी इन चार ब्लॉकों में 1177 संदेही जांच कराने पहुंचे।

1823 लोगों की जांच में 95 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव निकली। नए मरीजों को मिलाकर अब जिले में कुल रोगियों की संख्या 17344 पर जा पहुंची। शनिवार को ठीक होने वालों की संख्या अधिक रही। 24 घंटे में 122 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब तक 16262 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

वहीं 266 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। 816 मरीज कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे हैं। इंट्रैक्शन कालोनी, अर्चना विहार, नेहरू नगर, सीटीपीसी बिलासपुर, इंदिरा कालोनी, सहित शहरी इलाकों में 77 मरीजों की पहचान हुई है।

जांच सेंटरों से नहीं उठ रहा कोविड वेस्ट

इधर शहर के कोरोना जांच सेंटरों से कोविड का मेडिकल वेस्ट नहीं उठ रहा है। पिछले पांच दिनों सेंटर में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी कचरा उठाने वाले से लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को यह समस्या बता चुके हैं, लेकिन अभी तक कचरा नहीं उठा।

अब तो कुत्ते और मवेशी कोविड मेडिकल वेस्ट की पॉलीथिन को फाड़ रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक कोविड मेडिकल वेस्ट उठाने वाली कंपनी का पेमेंट बकाया है, इसलिए कंपनी पिछले पांच दिन से कचरा नहीं उठवा रही है।

शहर में दो पीड़ितों ने तोड़ा दम: इधर रेलवे अस्पताल में देवरीखुर्द की 78 वर्षीय महिला ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा। अब तक जिले में 266 मरीजों का निधन हुआ। इधर कोविड अस्पताल में जांजगीर के 48 साल के अब्दुल शमीम खान की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें