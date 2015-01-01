पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:दिनभर में 62 फीसदी कोरोना की जांच कम इधर 97 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, दो की मौत भी

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • 2573 की जगह कर पाए सिर्फ 985 लोगों की जांच

बिलासपुर में कोरोना जांच कम हो रही है। इसी कारण हर दिन केस भी कम ही मिल रहे हैं। रविवार को 62 फीसदी जांच कम हुई। इसी वजह से 97 नए रोगियों की पहचान हुई। वहीं 46 मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए गए। रविवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग बिलासपुर को 2573 लोगों की जांच करने का लक्ष्य दिया गया था। विभाग के कर्मचारी सिर्फ 985 यानी 38 फीसदी लोगों की जांच कर पाए। 62 फीसदी यानी 1588 की जांच अटकी है। इसी तरह हर दिन विभाग टारगेट पूरा करने में फिसड्डी रहता है। शनिवार को 2573 की जगह 1555 लोगों की जांच हो पाई थी। इसी तरह शुक्रवार को 2573 की जांच करनी थी, कर पाए थे 1246 की। जिले में कोरोना के मामले कम आने का सबसे बड़ा कारण जांच में कमी होना बताया जा रहा है। नए मरीजों को मिलाकर जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 15075 पहुंच गई है।

20 साल की युवती से लेकर 79 साल के बुजुर्ग ने तोड़ा दम
कोरोना पीड़ितों की मौतों का दौर अभी थमा नहीं है। रविवार को जिले के दो सहित शहर के अस्पतालों में कुल पांच पीड़ितों ने दम तोड़ा है। दो मौत को मिलाकर जिले में अब कुल दम तोड़ने वालों की संख्या 244 हो गई। रविवार को सीपत चौक सरकंडा में रहने वाले 79 वर्षीय आसिम कुमार ने कोविड अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। मन्नूलाल शुक्ला नगर गोंड़पारा के रहने वाले 64 साल के दिलीप श्रीवास्तव ने केयर एंड क्योर अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा है। इसके अलावा जांजगीर चांपा की रहने वाली 43 वर्षीय याशन बाई की अपोलो में मौत हुई। जांजगीर के ही रहने वाले 62 साल के सनत कुमार शर्मा ने महादेव अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा है। कोरबा जिले के पाली की रहने वाली 20 साल की मंजू लता मरावी ने सिम्स में अंतिम सांस ली।

शहर में मिले सबसे ज्यादा 72 मरीज
तारबहार, मंगला चौक, एन-सीएच कालोनी, क्रांति नगर, ओम नगर, बंधवापारा, विनोवा नगर, नयापारा संतोष चौक, परसदा, राजस्व कालोनी सरकंडा, सिम्स, गुरु विहार मुक्तिधाम, रतनपुर, ऑफिसर्स कालोनी, आशीर्वाद वैली, विवेकानंद नगर, बसंत विहार, नेचर सिटी, दीनदयाल कालोनी परसदा, पुलिस लाइन, विकास नगर, चकरभाठा, कोनीे, सहित शहरी क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा 72 लोग कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं।

रतनपुर में बढ़ने लगे केस
रतनपुर में कोरोना के केस लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। रविवार को अलग-अलग इलाकों में रहने वाले कोरोना की चपेट में आए हैं। बेड़ागुड़ा में 39 और खैर-कुंडी में 32 और 29 साल के दो रोगी मिले हैं। बड़ी बाजार में जायसवाल परिवार के चार सहित कुल पांच लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनकी उम्र 50, 56, 58, 65 और 55 वर्ष है। करहिया पारा में 55, 53, 31, 27 वर्षीय चार के अलावा थाना पारा में 30 साल की महिला की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

इन परिवारों में मिले एक से ज्यादा मरीज
सिम्स में 44 वर्षीय पुरुष की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। विनोवा नगर में 28 साल के डॉक्टर भी कोविड की चपेट में आए हैं। आफिसर्स कालोनी में 50 वर्षीय मरीज की पहचान हुई है। पुलिस लाइन में 64 वर्षीय राेगी मिले हैं। इसके अलावा राजस्व कालोनी सरकंडा में पटेल परिवार में 63, 30 और 50 साल के तीन लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। बंधवारा में रहने वाले चौहान परिवार के 50, 7 और 56 वर्षीय तीन सदस्यों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

