मौसम:अगले पांच दिनों में पूर्वी हवाओं से कम हो जाएगी ठंड

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • दो दिन पहले पेंड्रा से भी कम हो गया था शहर का तापमान, सोमवार को बिलासपुर में 14.4, पेंड्रारोड में 12.8 डिग्री दर्ज

जिले में अगले चार से पांच दिनों में ठंड कम होगी। अब तक उत्तरी हवाओं की वजह से ठंड पड़ रही थी लेकिन अब उत्तरी हवाओं की जगह अगले चार से पांच दिनों में पूर्वी हवाएं चलेंगी जिससे तापमान बढ़ेगा। वर्तमान में शाम होते ही ठंड बढ़ने के साथ देर रात तक तापमान में और भी गिरावट आती जा रही है। इससे रविवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 था। वहीं शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 14.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। इससे उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि मंगलवार को तापमान में और गिरावट आएगी। इस माह के शुरूआत से ही तापमान लगातार गिर रहा था और ठंड बढ़ रही थी। पूर्व हवाओं के चलने से तापमान बढ़ने का असर सोमवार से ही नजर आने लगा। सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 14.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। मौसम वैज्ञानिक असीमदास के मुताबिक आने वाले चार से पांच दिन में तापमान में दो से तीन डिग्री बढ़ोतरी होगी। ठंड का असर शहर में भी नजर आया। रात नौ बजे के बाद से ही शहर की सड़कें सूनी हो गईं। सोमवार को बिलासपुर में अधिकतम 28 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 14.4,पेंड्रारोड में अधिकतम 27.5 और न्यूनतम 12.8,अंबिकापुर में अधिकतम 25.1 और न्यूनतम 11.2,जगदलपुर में अधिकतम 28.6 और न्यूनतम 11.5,दुर्ग में अधिकतम 31.8 और न्यूनतम 14.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान रहा। आसपास के क्षेत्र में पेंड्रारोड ही सबसे ठंडा है। इससे कम तापमान राज्य में अंबिकापुर और जगदलपुर है। ठंड का असर शहर के बाहरी और ग्रामीण इलाकों में ज्यादा देखने को मिल रहा है।

अभी चौराहों में नजर नहीं आए अलाव
ठंड में शहर के चौक चौराहों पर अलाव जलाने के लिए लकड़ियों की व्यवस्था की जाती है लेकिन वर्तमान में यह व्यवस्था शुरू नहीं हुई है।

ठंड से गरम कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ी
अभी जिस तरह से ठंड बढ़ रही है उससे बाजार में गरम कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ गई है। लोग जैकेट, शॉल, स्वेटर, मफलर,दास्ताने आदि के लिए बाजार की ओर रुख कर रहे हैं। खासतौर पर कान के लिए गरम कैप और हाथों के दास्तानों की मांग ज्यादा है। गरम कपड़ों के अलावा कंबल और रजाई भी लोग जरूरत के हिसाब से खरीद रहे हैं।

