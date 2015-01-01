पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिलासपुर में रिश्तों का कत्ल:जिस बहन को आसरा दिया, वही अन्य सदस्यों की संपत्ति में हिस्सा मांगने लगी; भाई ने कुल्हाड़ी से मार दिया

बिलासपुर3 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में संपत्ति में हिस्सा मांगने पर अधेड़ ने बहन की हत्या कर दी। फिर अगले दिन थाने पहुंचा और सरेंडर कर दिया।
  • कोटा क्षेत्र की घटना, अगले दिन थाने पहुंचकर भाई ने खुद को पुलिस के हवाले किया
  • बहन की हत्या के बाद शव को पत्तियों से ढंक कर अधेड़ रात भर करता रहा रखवाली

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में संपत्ति के चक्कर में रिश्तों का कत्ल हो गया। पति के छोड़ने के बाद भाई ने जिस महिला को आसरा दिया, वही अन्य बहनों की संपत्ति में हिस्सा मांगने लगी। अधेड़ ने बहुत समझाया, लेकिन बहन मानने को तैयार नहीं हुई। इसके चलते भाई ने कुल्हाड़ी से वार कर उसकी हत्या कर दी। अगले दिन रविवार को अधेड़ थाने पहुंचा और खुद को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

कोटा थाना क्षेत्र के अमाली निवासी फेकूराम भानू (49) की बहन रामबाई (40) को करीब 15 साल पहले उसके पति ने छोड़ दिया था। इसके बाद भाई ने ही आसरा दिया। रामबाई गांव में रोजी मजदूरी कर अपना जीवन यापन कर रही थी। कुछ दिनों से रामबाई अपने भाई से पैतृक जमीन में हिस्सा मांग रही थी। इस पर फेकूराम ने तीन बहने होने के कारण सभी को हिस्सा देने की बात करता था।

खेत में दोनों मिले तो फिर विवाद होने लगा, दौड़ाकर रामबाई की हत्या कर दी

इसी बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद होने लगा। बताया जा रहा है कि शनिवार शाम रामबाई खेत की ओर गई थी। वहीं फेकूराम भी था। खेत में दोनों मिले तो संपत्ति को लेकर फिर विवाद होने लगा। फेकूराम ने समझाया, लेकिन रामबाई मानने को तैयार नहीं थी। इसी बात को लेकर विवाद बढ़ता गया और फेकूराम ने रामबाई पर कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर दिया। इस पर रामबाई भागने लगी।

शव को पत्तियों से ढंक दिया, फिर रात भर जानवरों के डर से रखवाली करता रहा
फेकूराम ने खेत में ही रामबाई को दौड़ा लिया और कुल्हाड़ी से कई वार किए। इससे रामबाई की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसके बाद आरोपी ने शव को पत्तियों से ढंक दिया। जानवर शव को खा न जाए, इसलिए रात भर वहीं बैठकर रखवाली करता रहा। फिर सुबह घर चला गया और कुछ समय बाद फिर शव देखने के लिए पहुंचा। फिर थाने जाकर सरेंडर कर दिया। पुलिस ने शव बरामद कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

