सहूलियत:व्यापार विहार में बिजली तार भूमिगत होंगे, 11.21 करोड़ का टेंडर

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2.60 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क तारों के जाल से मुक्त होगी, बड़े वाहनों की आवाजाही आसान होगी

महाराणा प्रताप चौक से तारबाहर तक व्यापार विहार रोड में सड़क के दोनों ओर बिजली के तारों का जाल नजर नहीं आएगा। झूलते तार और खंभों के बीच खुले ट्रांसफार्मर भी नहीं होेंगे। इनकी जगह बिजली के तार भूमिगत होंगे। ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए जाएंगे परंतु रोड के किनारे बाक्स में बंद होंगे, ताकि सड़क खूबसूरत लगे। बिजली खंभे और तारों के चलते व्यापार विहार के थोक बाजार में भारी वाहनों को पहुंचने में दिक्कत होती है। कई बार बिजली के तारों को नुकसान भी पहुंचता है। पर चार महीने बाद इन सभी समस्याओं से मुक्ति मिल जाएगी। बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड ने भूमिगत बिजली तार और बाक्स साइज आधुनिक ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने के लिए 11.21 करोड़ का टेंडर किया है। स्मार्ट सिटी के प्रबंधक सुरेश बरुआ के मुताबिक पूरा प्रोजेक्ट 12.30 करोड़ का है। टेंडर 4 दिसंबर को खुलेगा। टेंडर प्रक्रिया दिसंबर में पूरी की जाएगी ताकि अगले 3 महीनों में बिजली के तार भूमिगत करने की योजना पूरी कराई जा सके। अंडर ग्राउंड केबलिंग के लिए सीएसपीडीसीएल से तकनीकी स्वीकृति ली जा चुकी है। कार्य होने के बाद इसे कंपनी के सुपुर्द कर दिया जाएगा।

आंधी, तूफान में बिजली बंद नहीं होगी
प्रबंधक ने बताया कि पूरी सड़क पर 9 स्थानों पर ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए जाएंगे, परंतु वह बाक्स में बंद होंगे। इनकी खासियत यह होगी कि पॉवर सप्लाई में बाधा आने पर एक स्विच के जरिए दूसरे ट्रांसफार्मर से सप्लाई शुरू की जा सकेगी। खुले हुए ट्रांसफार्मर के सुधार व उसे नीचे उतारने, मरम्मत के काम में परेशानियों होती हैं, इसलिए स्मार्ट रोड में उच्च तकनीक वाले ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि बिजली तार भूमिगत होने के कारण आंधी, तूफान में तार टूटने, सप्लाई में बाधा जैसी समस्याओं का स्थाई समाधान हो जाएगा।

