सहूलियत का दिखावा:ऑनलाइन राजस्व मामले में भी लग रहा मैनुअल जितना समय

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य सरकार ने आन लाइन राजस्व मामलों के तेजी से निपटने की बात कही थी लेकिन आन लाइन मामले निपटने में भी उतना ही समय लगेगा। फर्क सिर्फ यही हे कि पेपर वर्क कुछ भी नहीं होगा। आन लाइन मामले की प्रक्रिया भुंइया पोर्टल में शुरू होने के बाद यह दावा किया जा रहा था कि खाता बंटवारा, रिकार्ड दुरूस्ती और नामांतरण के मामले तेजी से निपटेंगे लेकिन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बाद यह दावा सही साबित नहीं हो रहा है। मेनुअल में तीन माह के अंदर इन राजस्व मामलों के निपटाने का समय है लेकिन आन लाइन में अब इसे पटवारी प्रतिवेदन आने के बाद 47 दिन में निपटाने का समय दिया गया है। पोर्टल में राजस्व मामले आने के बाद उसे पटवारी के पास जांच के लिए भेजा जाता है। वह प्रतिवेदन तहसीलदार को देता है। इसके बाद तहसीलदार 15 दिन के लिए ईश्तहार निकालता है जिसके बाद पक्षकारों के बयान लिए जाते हैं। एक भी मामला नहीं निपटने पर अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार नारायण गबेल ने कहा कि सॉफ्टवेयर में कुछ गड़बड़ी थी जिसके सही होने का इंतजार किया जा रहा था।

अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार न्यायालय में एक भी मामला नहीं
आन लाइन राजस्व मामले की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बाद बिलासपुर तहसील में सबसे अधिक मामले तहसीलदार न्यायालय में निपटे है। अतिरिक्त तहसीलदार न्यायालय में एक भी मामला नहीं निपटा है। तहसीलदार न्यायालय में 200 मामलों में 50 मामले, नायब तहसीलदार राजकुमार साहू के कोर्ट में 100 में 15 मामले,नायब तहसीलदार तुलसी मंजरी साहू के कोर्ट में 40 मामलों में 5 मामले, और नायब तहसीलदार प्रकृति ध्रुव के 50 मामलों में 10 मामले निपट पाए हैं।

जिला पंचायत के अफसर 2.36 करोड़ खर्च नहीं कर पा रहे
जिला पंचायत मेंं पंद्रहवें वित्त की 2.36 करोड़ की राशि आए तीन माह हो चुके हैं लेकिन राशि जमा होने के बाद भी जिला पंचायत के अधिकारी उसे खर्च नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। सरकार से मार्गदर्शन आने के बाद ही राशि खर्च करने की बात जिला पंचायत के अफसर कर रहे हैं। जिला पंचायत बिलासपुर को तीन माह पहले पंचायतों के लिए 42 करोड़ और जिला व जनपदों के लिए 2.36 करोड़ रुपए मिले थे। तब पंचायतों को 15 वें वित्त की 42 करोड़ की राशि जारी कर दी गई लेकिन जिला व जनपद में यह राशि अब तक वैसी ही जमा है।

