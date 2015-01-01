पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगमों की समीक्षा बैठक:निगम के हरेक जोन कार्यालय को पोकलेन एक्सीवेटर डंपर व महापौर को इनोवा मिलेगी

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री से आश्वासन लेकर लौटे मेयर

सीमा वृद्धि के बाद संसाधनों की कमी से जूझ रहे बिलासपुर नगर निगम के आठों जोन में प्रत्येक को 1-1 एक्सीवेटर, डंपर और पोकलेन तथा मेयर को इनोवा कार उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। निगमों की रायपुर समीक्षा बैठक में पहुंचे मेयर रामशरण यादव ने निगम की समस्याओं पर नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री से बातचीत की। इस दौरान मंत्री ने सचिव अलरमेलमंगई डी.को निर्देश दिए। मेयर ने बताया कि सीमा वृद्धि के बाद निगम से जुड़े पंचायत क्षेत्रों की समस्याएं हल करने के लिए लगातार प्रस्ताव, इस्टीमेट तैयार कर भेजे गए हैं, परंतु उनमें स्वीकृति नहीं मिल पाई है। अकेले पंचायत क्षेत्रों के विकास के लिए 100 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। इसके अतिरिक्त बिजली और प्रकाश व्यवस्था के लिए अलग से 11-10 करोड़ के प्रस्ताव भेजे गए हैं।

शहर और गांव में 5 हजार स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी
मेयर ने मंत्री से चर्चा के हवाले से बताया कि शहर और पंचायत क्षेत्रों में 10 हजार स्ट्रीट लाइट फिटिंग लगाने के लिए 10 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव भेजा गया था। मंत्री ने इसमें से 5 हजार फिटिंग लगाने के लिए स्वीकृति देने सचिव को कार्यवाही करने कहा। इसी प्रकार अधोसंरचना मद के अंतर्गत निर्माण कार्यों के लिए राशि उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की गई। जिस पर भी सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया गया।

पेंडिंग कार्य, अधूरी योजनाओं में तेजी लाने निर्देश
निगम कमिश्नर ने बताया कि बैठक में सीवेज, अमृत मिशन, प्रधानमंत्री आवास, पौनी पसारी सहित चल रहे अन्य निर्माण कार्यों की समीक्षा की गई। नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री ने पेंडिंग कार्य तथा अधूरी योजनाओं को शीघ्रता से पूर्ण कराने के निर्देश दिए।

सहायक जनसंपर्क अधिकारी का रायगढ़ तबादला
नगर निगम में पदस्थ सहायक जनसंपर्क अधिकारी का रायगढ़ तबादला करने के आदेश जारी किए जा चुके हैं। पिछले शासनकाल में उन्हें रायगढ़ से यहां प्रतिनियुक्ति पर भेजा गया था। उन्हें रिलीव कर दिया गया है।

दुर्ग और रायपुर मेयर ने बिलासपुर का पक्ष लिया
मेयर यादव ने बताया कि निगम सीमा में वृद्धि के बाद उस अनुपात में विकास कार्यों के लिए जब वह कार्यों की फेहरिस्त गिना रहे थे, दुर्ग मेयर देवेंद्र यादव और रायपुर मेयर एजाज ढेबर ने भी बिलासपुर को यथोचित सहायता करने का आग्रह किया। उन्होंने बताया कि अवैध प्लाटिंग के मामले में कार्रवाई के लिए सरलीकरण करने का आग्रह किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बिचौलिए, बिल्डरों ने किसानों से एग्रीमेंट कर उनके प्लाट काट काट कर बिकवा दिए अब किसान बलि का बकरा बन रहे हैं। अवैध प्लाटिंग के मामले में किसानों के साथ रियायत होनी चाहिए।

