मांग:भूतपूर्व सैनिकों ने अपनी मांगों लेकर दिया धरना, करणी सेना ने दिया समर्थन

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
भूतपूर्व सैनिकों ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर सीएमडी चौक पर गुरुवार से धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। भूतपूर्व सैनिकों द्वारा धरना दिए जाने की बात पता चलते ही करणी सेना पदाधिकारी वहां पहुंच गए और उनका समर्थन किया। इसमें राष्ट्रीय करणी सेना के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ,पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष चित्रसेन सिंह चौहान, महिला प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष करुणा सिंह परिहार, जिला अध्यक्ष विभा सिंह, संगठन मंत्री सरोज सिंह बिलासपुर जिला महिला की अध्यक्ष रश्मि सिंह, बिलासपुर मीडिया प्रभारी भरत सिंह ठाकुर ,मस्तूरी ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष जितेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर उपाध्यक्ष कमल सिंह बिलासपुर शहर पदाधिकारी संजू सिंह ठाकुर, मनोज सिंह, बिलासपुर जिला उपाध्यक्ष आलोक सिंह ठाकुर बिलासपुर जिला उप सचिव राजा सिंह ठाकुर, शहर पदाधिकारी राजा सिंह ठाकुर, संतोष सिंह ठाकुर ,के अलावा काफी संख्या में श्री राष्ट्रीय करणी सेना के पदाधिकारी ने अपनी उपस्थिति देकर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने सैनिक भाइयों का जो भी मांग है, उसको लेकर केंद्र सरकार एवं राज्य सरकार से हक की लड़ाई, न्याय दिलाने के लिए,हर संभव सैनिक भाइयों का साथ देने की बात कही।

