लोक अदालत:खेत से वर्चुअल जुड़ा किसान, मामला सुलझा, 20.50 लाख का अवार्ड पारित

बिलासपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • प्रदेश के कुल 5303 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया

नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन राज्य के सभी तहसील न्यायालय स्तर से लेकर उच्च न्यायालय स्तर तक किया गया। इसमें राज्यभर में हुए लोक अदालत में 5303 मामलों का निराकरण कर 49 करोड, 65 लाख 97 हजार 762 रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया गया।

राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सदस्य सचिव सिद्धार्थ अग्रवाल ने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस व राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मुख्य संरक्षक पीआर रामचंद्र मेनन व कार्यपालक अध्यक्ष जस्टिस प्रशांत कुमार मिश्रा के निर्देशानुसार लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया।

राज्यभर में मोटर दुर्घटना दावा के 594 मामलों का निराकरण कर 27 करोड़ 58 लाख 72 हजार 194 रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। इसी दांडिक मामले 3262, पारिवारिक मामले 153, चेक बांउस के 536 मामलों का निराकरण किया गया। जिला न्यायालय रायपुर में 913 मामलों का निराकरण किया गया। जिला न्यायालय बिलासपुर में 1601 प्रकरणों में 699 प्रकरणों का निराकरण हुआ।

यहां 8 करोड, 13 लाख 41 हजार 390 रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। जिला न्यायालय दुर्ग में 539 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। इस दौरान सड़क दुर्घटना में 2019 में ट्रक से दबने से पति की मृत्यु के बाद से प्रकरण न्यायालय में 2 वर्षों से लंबित था।

बलौदा बाजार से सास और बहू वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से घर से राजीनामा के लिए जुड़ी और मामले का निराकरण करवाई। इसमें 38 लाख 75 हजार का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। इसी प्रकार से कोटा से एक किसान वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से अपने खेत में काम करते हुए राजीनामा किया। जिसमें उसे 20 लाख 50 हजार का अ20वार्ड पारित किया गया।

पति-पत्नी का झगड़ा 8 साल बाद खत्म हुआ

पत्नी और पति के बीच 8 साल से चल रहे विवाद को कोर्ट में सुलह कराया गाय। दोनों की शादी हिन्दू रीति रिवाज से हुई थी और शादी के एक वर्ष बाद एक पुत्र हुआ था। महिला की शिकायत थी कि ससुराल वाले उसे दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करते थे, इसलिए वह अपने मां-पिता के घर चली गई। पति को समझाइश देने पर भी वह आवेदिका को अपने साथ नहीं ले जा रहा था और पत्नी को भरण-पोषण भी नहीं दे रहा था। कुटुम्ब न्यायालय में 3 वर्षों से मामला लंबित था।

