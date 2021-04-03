पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारी पड़ी बदतमीजी:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में फास्टैग से टोल देने के बाद भी नाके पर रोका, पूछने पर कर्मचारियों ने गाली दी तो लोगों ने जमकर पीटा

बिलासपुर23 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में हाइवे पर टोल नाका कर्मचारी ने कार सवार युवकों से अभद्रता कर दी। इसके बाद युवकों ने कर्मचारियों को पीट दिया। हालांकि लोगों ने बीच बचाव कर मामला शांत कराया।
  • भोजपुरी टोल नाका की घटना, रायपुर से उत्तर प्रदेश जा रहे थे कार सवार युवक
  • हाइवे पर टोल नाकों से फास्ट टैग लगे वाहनों के लिए नहीं की गई है अलग व्यवस्था

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में मंगलवार को रायपुर नेशनल हाइवे पर टोल कर्मचारियों को अभद्रता करना भारी पड़ गया। फास्टैग से टोल देने के बाद भी कार सवार युवकों को रोक लिया गया। पूछने पर उनसे गाली-गलौच की गई। इसके चलते युवक भड़क गए और कर्मचारियों की पिटाई कर दी। किसी तरह अन्य लोगों ने मामले को शांत कराया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, UP के रहने वाले 4-5 युवक मंगलवार दोपहर रायपुर से लौट रहे थे। इस दौरान बिलासपुर में भोजपुरी टोल नाके पर उन्हें रोक लिया गया। इस पर कार सवार युवकों ने बताया कि उन्होंने पिछले नाके पर फास्टैग से टोल फीस का भुगतान किया है। इसके बाद भी उन्हें क्यों रोका गया है। फास्टैग वाहनों के लिए अलग लाइन भी नहीं थी।

लोगों ने बीच-बचाव कर मामला शांत कराया
आरोप है कि युवकों के पूछने पर टोल कर्मचारी भड़क गए। इस दौरान एक लड़का आया और गाली-गलौच करने लगा। इस पर कार सवार युवकों ने उसकी पिटाई कर दी। बाद में पता चला कि वह टोल कर्मचारी है और ID कार्ड भी नहीं लगाए हुए थे। लोगों ने बीच-बचाव कर मामले को शांत कराया। फास्टैग के वाहनों के लिए हाइवे पर ऐसी दिक्कत बनी हुई है।

