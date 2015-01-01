पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:दो बाइक की टक्कर में पिता-पुत्र की मौत, एफआईआर

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दो बाइक की टक्कर से पिता-पुत्र की मौत हो गई। घटना के चार दिन बाद पुलिस ने इसमें एफआईआर दर्ज किया। मामला सीपत थाना क्षेत्र का है। रतनपुर क्षेत्र के ग्राम गढ़वट निवासी 6 नवंबर को श्यामसुंदर केंवट पिता परदेशी केंवट 30 वर्ष अपने पिता परदेशी केंवट पिता बजरहा केंवट 72 वर्ष के साथ बहन बृहस्पति बाई के घर ग्राम राख गए थे। रात को दोनों यहां से घर लौट रहे थे। करीब 9 बजे पंधी देवरी रेल्वे पुल क्रासिंग के पास सामने से आ रही बाइक से टकरा गए। हादसे में उन्हें गंभीर चोट आई और मौके पर ही दोनों की मौत हो गई थी। इस मामले में सीपत पुलिस ने बुधवार को एफआईआर दर्ज किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें