पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रताड़ना:पिता व चचेरे भाई से तंग आकर युवक ने लगाई थी फांसी

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिता व चचेरे भाई की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर युवक ने फांसी लगाई थी। घटना तीन माह पहले सरकंडा क्षेत्र में हुई थी। खुदकुशी करने वाला विक्रम सिंह पिता कृष्ण कुमार सिंह 25 वर्ष मूल रूप से मुंगेली जिले के ग्राम औराबांधा का रहने वाला था। सरकंडा बंधवापारा में वह पूर्णिमा मिश्रा के मकान में अपनी मां मिथिला व पत्नी सपना के साथ किराए पर रहता था। 10 अक्टूबर 2020 की शाम 5.30 बजे उसने अपने ही घर में फांसी लगा ली थी। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम केस की जांच की। इसमें पता चला कि विक्रम सिंह को उसके पिता कृष्ण कुमार सिंह व चचेरा भाई भवानी सिंह काफी दिनों से प्रताड़ित कर रहे थे। विक्रम सिंह उनसे अपना हिस्सा मांगा था। इसके कारण उसे गांव से बेदखल कर दिए थे और जहां देखते उसे धमकाते थे। खुदकुशी करने के चार दिन पहले भी दोनों बिलासपुर में मिले थे और उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दिए थे। इससे वह परेशान था। उसने अपनी मां,पत्नी व परिजनों को बताया था। पुलिस ने बयान लिया और विक्रम के आरोपी पिता कृष्ण कुमार सिंह व चचेरे भाई भवानी सिंह के खिलाफ खुदकुशी के लिए प्रेरित करने की धारा के तहत जुर्म दर्ज किया। विक्रम सिंह के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले डॉक्टर ने फांसी पर लटकने से दम घुटने से मौत की पुष्टि की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser