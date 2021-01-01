पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलबाजार में आग:बिलासपुर में पूजन सामग्री की दुकान में लगी भीषण आग, शटर और दीवार तोड़कर घुसे फायरकर्मी

बिलासपुर27 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में गोजबाजार स्थित एक पूजन सामग्री की दुकान में आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में गोजबाजार स्थित एक पूजन सामग्री की दुकान में आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया।
  • कोतवाली क्षेत्र में देर रात हुई घटना, शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगने का अंदेशा
  • तीन दमकलों ने डेढ़ घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया, लाखों रुपए का सामान राख

छत्तीसगढ़ में बिलासपुर के व्यवस्तम बाजार स्थित पूजन सामग्री की दुकान में शुक्रवार देर रात भीषण आग लग गई। आग की इतनी भयानक थी कि शटर के अंदर से धुएं के साथ आग की लपटें भी बाहर आती दिखाई दे रही थी। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंचे फायरकर्मियों ने दुकान का शटर और दीवार तोड़कर करीब डेढ़ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। मामला कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र स्थित गोलबाजार का है।

एक्सीवेटर बुलाकर दुकान का शटर तोड़ा गया। ऊपर की मंजिल पर भी आग थी। इसके चलते दीवार भी तोड़ी गई और आग पर काबू पाया गया।
एक्सीवेटर बुलाकर दुकान का शटर तोड़ा गया। ऊपर की मंजिल पर भी आग थी। इसके चलते दीवार भी तोड़ी गई और आग पर काबू पाया गया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, नेहरू चौक स्थित स्टेट बैंक शाखा के पास रहने वाले अविनाश अग्रवाल पिता की गोल बाजार में श्री विश्वनाथ पूजन सामग्री के नाम से पूजन सामग्री की दुकान है। शुक्रवार देर रात अचानक से दुकान से धुआं निकलते देख स्थानीय व्यापारियों ने फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस को सूचना दी। उस समय बाजार की सारी दुकानें बंद हो चुकी थीं। जब तक फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची आग बढ़ चुकी थी।

बगल की दुकान से धुआं निकलता देख गलतफहमी भी हुई
जब फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची तो पूजन सामग्री के बगल की दुकान से धुआं निकलते दिखाई दिया। इस पर लगा कि आग वहीं लगी है और फायर कर्मियों ने पानी डालना शुरू कर दिया। इस बीच जब पूजन सामग्री की दुकान से लपटें निकलती दिखाई दी तो शटर खोलने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हो सके। इसके बाद एक्सीवेटर बुलाकर दुकान का शटर तोड़ा गया। ऊपर की मंजिल पर भी आग थी। इसके चलते दीवार भी तोड़ी गई।

फायर ब्रिगेड की तीन गाड़ियों ने पाया आग पर काबू
फायर ब्रिगेड की तीन गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंच कर करीब डेढ़ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। बताया जा रहा है कि आग से दुकान में रखा लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर राख हो गया है। हालांकि अभी तक नुकसान का आंकलन नहीं हो सका है। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि शार्ट सर्किट के चलते दुकान में आग लगी होगी। फिलहाल कोतवाली पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

