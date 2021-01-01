पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रति चक्रवात का असर:11 वर्षों में दूसरी बार जनवरी में कम ठंड पड़ रही, 2014 में 11 तो इस बार 8.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस में अटक गया बिलासपुर का पारा

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहलेलेखक: सुनील शर्मा
  • ज्यादा नहीं लुढ़का रात का पारा, सबसे कम 2012 में 5.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था

11 सालों में दूसरी बार जनवरी में ठंड कम पड़ी। 2014 में 11 डिग्री से ज्यादा पारा नहीं लुढ़का था और इस बार 8.2 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं गया। पिछले साल न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ था जबकि 14 जनवरी 2012 को दर्ज हुआ 5.4 डिग्री 11 वर्षों का सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान है। प्रति चक्रवात के असर से इस बार पारा उतना नहीं लुढ़का। हालांकि माह के बीच और अंत में जरूर ठंड ने अपना अहसास कराया। जनवरी माह बीत गया है। इसके पहले पखवाड़े में 14 जनवरी (9 डिग्री) को छोड़ दें तो ठंड उस तरह महसूस ही नहीं हुई। ज्यादातर तो न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से अधिक रहा। ऐसा चक्रवात के असर से हुआ। मौसम विभाग के पूर्व निदेशक व विशेषज्ञ डीपी दुबे के मुताबिक अधिकांश दिन छत्तीसगढ़ और ओडिशा के ऊपर प्रति चक्रवात होने के असर से तापमान लगातार ज्यादा दर्ज हुआ और गिनती के दिन ठंड लगी। 14 जनवरी को 9 डिग्री, 16 जनवरी को 9.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। जनवरी खत्म होने की ओर था तभी उत्तरी पश्चिमी हवाएं इन नमी युक्त हवाओं से मिली जिससे बादल बने और 28 जनवरी की रात तीन बजे और 29 जनवरी को सुबह सात व दस बजे बारिश हुई। इसी दिन रात में 10 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। फिर 30 जनवरी को 8.2 डिग्री तो 31 जनवरी को 9.8 रिकॉर्ड किया गया। यानी जनवरी माह में पारा 8.2 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं लुढ़का। पिछले साल 8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। 2011 में 5.9 डिग्री, 2012 में 5.4, 2013 में 5.8, 2014 में 11, 2015 व 2016 में 7.2 डिग्री, 2017 में 8.1 डिग्री, 2019 में 7.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान दर्ज हुआ था।

जनवरी में ये रातें रही सर्वाधिक गर्म
जनवरी में दिन के साथ ही रात का पारा भी सामान्य से ज्यादा रहा। 5 जनवरी को न्यूनतम तापमान 19 डिग्री, 6 को 19.4 डिग्री, 7 जनवरी को 21.6 डिग्री, 9 जनवरी को 20 डिग्री, 10 जनवरी को 19 डिग्री तो 11 जनवरी को 18 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। 24 जनवरी को 17.2 डिग्री तो 28 जनवरी को 18 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ।
2009 के बाद सबसे ज्यादा रहा दिन का पारा : 2009 (35.6 डिग्री) के बाद इस जनवरी के दिन सर्वाधिक गर्म रहे। 9 जनवरी को 33.4 तो 10 जनवरी को 33.2 डिग्री रहा। इतना 2010 से 2020 के बीच कभी नहीं हुआ। 31 दिनों में महज 13 दिन ही अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री से कम रहा। 28 जनवरी को सबसे कम अधिकतम तापमान (23.6 डिग्री) दर्ज हुआ।

