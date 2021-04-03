पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दस साल में तीसरी बार केवल एक रात के लिए जनवरी से ज्यादा पारा दिसंबर में लुढ़का

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मौसम विशेषज्ञ कह रहे- पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से तापमान प्रभावित होता है, स्ट्रांग स्पेल आने पर एकाध दिन फिर लुढ़क सकता है पारा, दिन में अब महसूस होने लगी गर्मी

भले ही जनवरी को दिसंबर से ज्यादा ठंड वाला माह माना जाता है और यह होता भी है लेकिन दस वर्षों में ऐसा तीसरी बार हुआ जब जनवरी से ज्यादा न्यूनतम तापमान दिसंबर में एक दिन के लिए ज्यादा लुढ़का। हालांकि ओवरआल ठंड जनवरी में ज्यादा पड़ी। 19 दिसंबर 2020 की रात का पारा 7.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ जबकि जनवरी 2021 का सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान 8.2 डिग्री रहा। इससे पहले दिसंबर 2019 में 6.5 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ जबकि जनवरी 2020 में यह 8 डिग्री था। इसी तरह दिसंबर 2018 में न्यूनतम तापमान 7.2 डिग्री था जबकि जनवरी 2019 में यह 7.5 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ था। दिसंबर में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ज्यादा आए थे, जिनके असर से खाड़ी में सिस्टम बनते रहे और नमी आती रही। इसलिए तापमान कम ज्यादा होता रहा। एक दिसंबर को 14.4 डिग्री, 2 को 12.2, 7 को 14.4, 15 को 18.4 डिग्री और 19 को घटकर 7.8 डिग्री, 22 को 9.8 डिग्री फिर बढ़कर 23 को 11 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। 24 से 27 तक पारा 12 डिग्री के नीचे रहा और 29 दिसंबर को 14.4 और 30 व 31 दिसंबर को 14 डिग्री रहा। 11 वर्षों में चौथी बार दिसंबर में कम ठंड पड़ी। इधर जनवरी 2021 में लोगों को अच्छी ठंड पड़ने की उम्मीद थी लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ और ओडिसा के ऊपर बने चक्रवात के असर से पारा ज्यादा नीचे नहीं गया। 14 जनवरी मकर संक्राति की रात को पारा 9 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ और 16 जनवरी को 9.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। 28 जनवरी की रात तीन बजे और 29 जनवरी को सुबह सात व दस बजे बारिश होने के बाद 29 जनवरी की रात में 10 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। फिर 30 जनवरी को 8.2 डिग्री तो 31 जनवरी को 9.8 रिकॉर्ड किया गया। यानी जनवरी माह में पारा 8.2 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं लुढ़का। पर जाते-जाते जनवरी में अच्छी ठंड पड़ गई। हालांकि न्यूनतम तापमान का रिकॉर्ड नहीं टूटा क्योंकि 14 जनवरी 2012 को दर्ज 5.4 डिग्री 11 वर्षों का सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ व पूर्व निदेशक डीपी दुबे के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से तापमान प्रभावित होता है। स्ट्रांग स्पेल आने पर एकाध दिन के लिए तापमान लुढ़क सकता है। दिसंबर में वहीं हुआ। जनवरी में प्रति चक्रवात के कारण ठंड उतनी नहीं पड़ी। अंत में जरूर बारिश के कारण ठंड पड़ी।

11.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ रात का पारा, इसके और बढ़ने की संभावना
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से बुधवार की रात को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 11.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। मंगलवार को 10.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। यह सामान्य से पांच डिग्री कम था। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापामन 30.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। जबकि बुधवार को यह और बढ़कर 31 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ और गुरुवार को यह बढ़कर 31.6 डिग्री हो गया। आने वाले दिनों में अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में वृद्धि होने की संभावना है। गुरुवार को मौसम सामान्य रहा। आसमान साफ रहे और दोपहर में अधिकांश समय तेज धूप खिली रही। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अफगानिस्तान और उससे लगे पाकिस्तान के ऊपर एक चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा के रूप में 5.8 किलोमीटर ऊंचाई तक स्थित है। इसके प्रभाव से एक चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा पश्चिम राजस्थान और उसके आसपास 1.5 किलोमीटर ऊंचाई तक स्थित है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव से प्रदेश में हवा की दिशा में परिवर्तन होने के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में अगले दो दिनों में 2 से 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़ने की संभावना है। प्रदेश में 5 फरवरी और 6 फरवरी को उत्तर और मध्य भाग में गरज चमक के साथ हल्की वर्षा होने की संभावना है।

