नई शिक्षा नीति:संस्थानों के विकास में भागीदार बनेंगे पूर्ववर्ती छात्र, सभी कालेजों में बनेगी एलुमिनाई सेल

  • यूजीसी का निर्देश देश-विदेश में बसे सभी पुराने छात्रों का बनाना है डाटाबेस

नई शिक्षा नीति में शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के विकास में पूर्ववर्ती छात्रों को जोड़ने पर जोर दिया गया है। माना गया है कि विदेशों या देश में बसे पूर्ववर्ती छात्रों का संस्थानों से विशेष लगाव होता है, जिसका लाभ शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के विकास में हो सकता है। इसके लिए विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग ने सभी संस्थानों को अपने पूर्ववर्ती छात्रों का समूह बनाने का निर्देश दिया है। सभी विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपतियों को भेजे गए पत्र में आयोग के सचिव रजनीश जैन ने कहा है कि सभी कॉलेजों में एलुमिनाई सेल बनाकर 15 फरवरी तक यूजीसी के साथ डिटेल्स शेयर करना है। पत्र के बाद भी अब ऐसे में सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी और अटल यूनिवर्सिटी सक्रिय नहीं हुए हैं। अटल यूनिवर्सिटी के संबद्ध कॉलेजों के पूर्ववर्ती छात्र देश-विदेश में हैं। कुछ साल पहले तक विश्वविद्यालय व कॉलेजों का कोई स्थायी एलुमिनाई एसोसिएशन नहीं था। नैक की तैयारी करने के लिए एलुमिनाई को जोड़ना कॉलेजों ने शुरू किया है। सीएमडी, डीपी विप्र, बिलासा गर्ल्स कॉलेज, साइंस कॉलेज ने एलुमिनाई की बैठक भी की है। एलुमिनाई कॉलेजों को बढ़ाने के लिए मदद भी कर रहे हैं। जरूरत के हिसाब से एलुमिनाई कॉलेज को सामाग्री भी दे रहे हैं।

क्या करना है संस्थानों को

  • देश-विदेश में बसे सभी पूर्ववर्ती छात्रों का डाटाबेस तैयार करना है।
  • पूर्ववर्ती छात्रों के साथ संस्थानों की नई इनिशिएटिव के बारे में विवरण भेजना है।
  • अलग-अलग मौकों पर कान्फ्रेंस या वेबिनार में पूर्ववर्ती छात्रों को शामिल करना है।
