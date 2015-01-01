पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहेली ने कराया दुष्कर्म:पार्टी के बहाने सहेली साथ ले गई, नशीला ड्रिंक पिलाकर किशोर दोस्त ने किया दुष्कर्म, 5 बंदी

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • नाबालिग के साथ छात्रा को कमरे में बंद कर सहेली ने बाहर से लगा दिया था ताला

बर्थडे पार्टी के बहाने सहेली ने ही अपने 15 साल की छात्रा का अपने दोस्त के साथ दुष्कर्म करा दिया। सहेली ने छात्रा को पार्टी में ले जाने के बाद अपने नाबालिग दोस्त के साथ उसे कमरे में बंद कर दिया। इस दौरान नाबालिग ने कोल्ड ड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ मिलाकर छात्रा को पिला दिया। छात्रा जब गर्भवती हुई तो मामला खुला। घटना तखतपुर थाना क्षेत्र की है। पुलिस ने नाबालिग आरोपी समेत पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मार्च में छात्रा की सहेली का जन्मदिन था। उसकी सहेली पीड़िता के घर पहुंची। छात्रा ने पार्टी में शामिल होने से मना कर दिया पर सहेली ने दोस्ती तोड़ने की धमकी दी तो वह जाने को तैयार हो गई। इसके बाद सहेली उसे लेकर बेलपान की ओर सूने मकान में लेकर पहुंची। वहां पहले से ही सहेली के अन्य दोस्त एक नाबालिग, महेंद्र ठाकुर, वासुदेव ठाकुर व एक युवती मौजूद थे। वारदात के दौरान पीड़िता की सहेली समेत अन्य सभी आरोपी कमरे के बाहर ही मौजूद रहे। भीतर किशोर ने नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। घटना के बाद पीड़िता की सहेली उसे घर छोड़ आई। साथ ही किसी को बताने पर बदनाम करने की धमकी दी। शनिवार को छात्रा के पेट में अचानक तेज दर्द हुआ। परिजन उसे अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। जांच में उसके गर्भवती होने का पता चला। उसके पेट में आठ माह का गर्भ पल रहा था। इसके बाद परिजन उसे थाने ले गए और एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने किशोर आरोपी सहित सहेली, महेंद्र ठाकुर, वासुदेव ठाकुर व एक युवती को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उनके खिलाफ दुष्कर्म,दुष्कर्म में सहयोग करने सहित धमकाने व अन्य धाराओं के तहत जुर्म दर्ज किया गया है।

