परेशानी:गैस एजेंसियों को मोबाइल अपडेट का आदेश नहीं मिला, संशय

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना ओटीपी डिलीवरी ब्वॉय नहीं दे सकेगा गैस सिलेंडर

उपभोक्ताओं के लिए कहा जा रहा है कि यदि गैस एजेंसी में मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट नहीं कराया है तो वे समय रहते जल्द ही करा लें, यदि मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट नहीं होगा, तो उन्हें नवंबर महीने से सिलेंडर मिलना मुश्किल होगा। हालांकि अभी इस संबंध में एजेंसियों को कोई आदेश नहीं पहुंचा है। ऐसे में गैस उपभोक्ताओं को समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि वे क्या करें? लोग ऊहापोह की स्थिति में है। केंद्र सरकार ने सभी को गैस सिलेंडर मिले इसके लिए नया सिस्टम लागू किया है जो एक नवंबर से लागू होने जा रहा है। उपभोक्ताओं को मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट कराना अनिवार्य है, क्योंकि उसी नंबर पर ओटीपी आएगा। बिना ओटीपी के डिलिवरी ब्वाय सिलेंडर नहीं देगा। केंद्र सरकार इस नीति से गैस सिलेंडर के कालाबाजारी को रोकने के लिए लगाम लगा रही है। इस सिस्टम का नाम डिलीवरी ऑथेंटिकेशन कोड (डीएसी) है। इसके तहत एजेंसी में रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल कंपनी के बुकिंग नंबर पर ओटीपी भेजना होगा, तभी अपने घर पर एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर की डिलीवरी हो सकेगी। इधर कहा जा रहा है कि ओटीपी से घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर मिलने के नए नियम से उन लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ सकती है, जिनका मोबाइल नंबर गैस कंपनी में दर्ज है लेकिन वह बंद हो गया है या उसे रिचार्ज नहीं किया। इससे न तो उनके मोबाइल में ओटीपी आएगा और न वे इसे भेज पाएंगे। इसके अलावा जो पति-पत्नी नौकरी करते हैं और उनका सिलेंडर चौकीदार या पड़ोसी लेते हैं, वे भी संकट में आ सकते हैं। इसके अलावा जिनके पास स्मार्ट फोन नहीं है, उन्हें भी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। आज भी कई लोग गोडाउन में ही सिलेंडर उठाते है, उनकी भी तकलीफ भी बढ़ सकती है। ओटीपी के कारण वे गोडाउन में जाकर सिलेंडर नहीं ले सकेंगे, क्योंकि डिलीवरी ब्वाय को भी एप पर अपडेट कराना होगा। इसके साथ ही वे लोग तकलीफ में आ जाएंगे जो अपना सिलेंडर बुक करके दूसरे को अधिक दाम में बेचते हैं।

कमर्शियल सिलेंडरों पर असर नहीं
डीएसी सिस्टम को पहले पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत जयपुर और कोयंबटूर में शुरू किया गया था। इन शहरों में सफलता मिलने के बाद अब 1 नवंबर से इसे पूरे देश में लागू किया जा रहा है। हालांकि इस नियम में कमर्शियल सिलेंडरों को मुक्त रखा गया है।
एजेंसियों के पास जानकारी नहीं
छत्तीसगढ़ एलपीजी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सुभाष जायसवाल ने बताया कि अभी तक कंपनी की ओर से इस संबंध में कोई आदेश नहीं आया है। हमें निर्देश मिलने पर कार्यवाही करेंगे।

