GGCU में 10 फरवरी से एग्जाम:UG और PG के तीसरे, पांचवें, सातवें व नौवें सेमेस्टर की होी ऑनलाइन परीक्षा; 12 मार्च तक चलेंगे एग्जाम

बिलासपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • यूनिवर्सिटी ने परीक्षा कार्यक्रम घोषित किया, न्यू CBCS थर्ड सेमेस्टर की ATKT भी होगी साथ
  • सुबह से 10 से 12 बजे के बीच होगा परीक्षा का आयोजन, प्रैक्टिकल और वायवा की तिथि बाद में

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित गुरू घासीदास सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी (GGCU) में विषम सेमेस्टर की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा 10 फरवरी से होगी। इसके लिए यूनिवर्सिटी ने कार्यक्रम घोषित कर दिया है। इसके अनुसार, शिक्षण विभाग ग्रेजुएशन और पोस्टग्रेजुएश स्तर की तीसरे, पांचवें, सातवें व नौवें सेमेस्टर और न्यू CBCS थर्ड सेमेस्टर की ATKT परीक्षाएं 12 मार्च तक चलेंगी। सभी पाठ्यक्रमों के ऑनलाइन एग्जाम सुबह 10 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक होगा।

संबंधित विभागाध्यक्ष ही केन्द्राध्यक्ष होंगे। जबकि संबंधित विषय के शिक्षक वीक्षक बनाए जाएंगे। वही छात्रों की उपस्थिति भी बनाकर विभागाध्यक्ष को सौपेंगे। प्रैक्टिकल और वायवा की तिथि का निर्धारण संबंधित विभागाध्यक्ष बाद में करेंगे। इसकी छात्रों को सूचना दी जाएगी। BA, BSc, BCom, लॉ थर्ड न्यू CBCS में ATKT प्राप्त छात्र-छात्राएं थर्ड सेमेस्टर नए घोषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे।

बीटेक की 16 फरवरी से होंगे ऑनलाइन एग्जाम
इंजीनियरिंग और टेक्नोलॉजी विद्यापीठ के अंतर्गत आने वाले विभागों में शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-2021 की विषम सेमेस्टर की मुख्य परीक्षा 16 फरवरी से 22 फरवरी तक होगी। इस दौरान बीटेक तृतीय, पांचवें और सातवें सप्तम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं भी ऑनलाइन होंगी। परीक्षाओं का समय सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक निर्धारित किया गया है। अभ्यर्थी ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए वेबसाइट www.ggu.ac.in का अवलोकन कर सकते हैं।

