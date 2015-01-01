पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर कार्रवाई:बिलासपुर में बारूद और डेटोनेटर को गाड़ी से लेकर जा रहा था; दस्तावेज भी दिखाए, फिर भी पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया

बिलासपुर6 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में पुलिस ने 500 किलो बारूद और डेटोनेटर से भरा वाहन जब्त किया है। साथ ही माइंस कंपनी के मालिक सहित तीन लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर की है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • हिर्री थाना पुलिस ने 500 किलो बारूद के साथ भारी मात्रा में डेटोनेटर जब्त किया, स्टोन माइंस में ले जा रहे थे
  • सूचना नहीं देने और एक ही वाहन में ले जाने पर कार्रवाई, कंपनी के मालिक सहित 3 पर एफआईआर

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में पुलिस ने 500 किलो बारूद और डेटोनेटर से भरा वाहन जब्त किया है। साथ ही माइंस कंपनी के मालिक सहित तीन लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। आरोपियों ने दस्तावेज भी दिखाए, लेकिन उनमें परिवहन के लिए अलग-अलग वाहनों की अनुमति थी, जबकि एक गाड़ी में ले जाया जा रहा था। बड़ी बड़ी दुर्घटना होने की आशंका और परिवहन की सूचना नहीं देने पर कार्रवाई की गई।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, थाना प्रभारी हिर्री को सूचना मिली कि शुक्रवार को रायपुर के ग्राम छड़िया स्थित कृष्णा मार्केटिंग के मालिक सुनील कुमार एक वाहन में बारूद और डेटोनेटर भरकर ले जा रहे हैं। इसका इस्तेमाल सेंट्रल इंडिया स्टोन माइंस धौराभाठा में ब्लास्ट के लिए होना था। इस पर टीम ने वाहन रुकवा लिया और चालक डोमन पटेल से दस्तावेज पेश करने को कहा गया।

तीन दिन पहले SP कार्यालय और थाना प्रभारी को भी सूचना नहीं दी गई
दो वाहनों में अलग-अलग परिवहन की अनुमति थी। वाहन से 28 नान इलेक्ट्रानिक सरफेस डेटोनेटर, 4 आर्डनरी डेटोनेटर, सात मीटर सेफ्टी फ्यूज, 375 मीटर डेटोनेटर फ्यूज जब्त किया गया। परिवहन के 3 दिन पहले SP कार्यालय व थाना प्रभारी को सूचना देनी थी। इसका भी पालन नहीं हुआ। ऐसे में मालिक सुनील कुमार, वाहन चालक डोमन पटेल, ब्लास्ट करने वाला व्यक्ति के नितिन पर मामला दर्ज किया गया।

