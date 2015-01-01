पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

GGU परीक्षा कार्यक्रम:गुरू घासीदास सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी में ATKT की परीक्षाएं 1 दिसंबर से; पीजी में प्रवेश के लिए 24 नवंबर तक जमा कर सकेंगे डॉक्यूमेंट्स

बिलासपुर8 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित गुरू घासीदास सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी (GGU) ने ATKT (बैक परीक्षा) के लिए कार्यक्रम घोषित कर दिया है। सभी परीक्षाएं ऑनलाइन ही होंगी।
  • अकादमिक शिक्षण विभाग की 10 दिसंबर तक होंगी परीक्षाएं
  • बीटेक विषम सेमेस्टर की 7 व सम सेमेस्टर की 17 दिसंबर से

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित गुरू घासीदास सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी (GGU) ने ATKT (बैक परीक्षा) के लिए कार्यक्रम घोषित कर दिया है। अकादमिक शिक्षण विभाग के पाठ्यक्रम परीक्षा एक से 10 दिसंबर तक होगी। जबकि बीटेक की परीक्षाएं 12 दिसंबर से शुरू होंगी। इनको भी सम व विषम सेमेस्टर के अनुसार अलग-अलग बांटा गया है। सभी परीक्षाएं ऑनलाइन ही होंगी।

बीटेक पाठ्यक्रम में विषम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा 7 से 12 दिसंबर तक होगी। जबकि सम सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 17 से 23 दिसंबर तक चलेंगी। वहीं दूसरी ओर डिप्लोमा इन फार्मेसी पार्ट-2 के फार्मास्यूटिकल विषय की मंगलवार को ऑनलाइन परीक्षा हुई। पाठ्यक्रम के रोके गए छात्रों के लिए 23 से 27 दिसंबर तक परीक्षाओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

कोरोना के चलते पिछले सत्र की परीक्षाएं अब हो रहीं
कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के चलते इस वर्ष यूनिवर्सिटी की परीक्षाएं देरी से हो रही हैं। संक्रमण और लॉकडाउन के कारण शैक्षणिक संस्थान करीब 8 माह से बंद थे। अब सरकार से अनुमति मिलने के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी पिछले सत्र की परीक्षाओं का आयोजन कर रहा है। इसी को देखते हुए विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से परीक्षा कार्यक्रम की घोषणा की गई है।

ग्रेजुएशन के रिजल्ट जारी नहीं होने के चलते फैसला
सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ने पीजी में प्रवेश के लिए डॉक्यूमेंट जमा करने की लास्ट डेट बढ़ा दी है। पहले यह 11 नवंबर थी। अब इसे बढ़ाकर 24 नवंबर कर दिया गया है। यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन की ओर से यह निर्णय बिलासपुर यूनिवर्सिटी, रविशंकर विवि, दुर्ग विवि सहित अन्य विश्वविद्यालय के ग्रेजुएशन अंतिम वर्ष का रिजल्ट जारी नहीं होने के चलते लिया गया है।

